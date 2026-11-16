Korea orders retrospective review of 528 national exams after AI cheating scandal

An examiner demonstrates how a radio frequency detector can identify AI-powered smart glasses at a driver's license testing center on Nov. 16. YONHAP

The government will scrutinize this year’s certification tests after the top tax accountant exam scorer admitted to using AI to cheat.

The government will launch a sweeping audit of all 528 national certification exams held this year after the top scorer on the state-administered tax accountant qualification exam admitted to AI-assisted cheating.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea will conduct the review to identify possible cheating and address weaknesses in exam oversight, authorities said Monday.

The review will cover 37 categories of national professional qualifications, including certified tax accountants, certified labor attorneys and certified appraisers, as well as 491 categories of national technical qualifications, such as Engineer Information Processing, Engineer Fire Protection System and Industrial Engineer Electric Work.

Authorities will begin by screening exam records for signs of cheating, then turn to specialists to examine candidates' answers before referring potential violations for criminal investigation. The initial review will draw on techniques used in the tax accountant cheating case to identify similar irregularities across other examinations.

Authorities will scrutinize statistical anomalies: exceptionally high scores compared with the past three years, large score differences between candidates based on their rankings, shifts in historical pass rates and substantial variations in individual subject scores.

The probe will extend to cheating suspicions raised on internet forums and tips received through a dedicated reporting center managed by the state-run human resources service agency.

A panel of grading experts will independently review the first- and second-stage responses of candidates suspected of cheating. The findings will go before a panel of experts, which will assess whether there are sufficient grounds to seek a police investigation. The agency intends to support the process by furnishing evidence and cooperating with law enforcement.

Earlier this year, the human resource agency flagged 12 instances of misconduct involving smart glasses in certification tests for fields such as fire protection engineering and information processing, and subsequently sought police investigations. The ministry and the agency will factor the results of their comprehensive examination review into new measures designed to prevent cheating, which they plan to disclose by the end of the year.





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]