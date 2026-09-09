Korea not to attend Japan's Sado mine memorial event for third straight year

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First ladies of Korea, France explore modern appeal of hanji in Paris
Kim Hea Kyung and Brigitte Macron a Paris Design Week exhibition that featured contemporary and creative uses of the traditional Korean paper.
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Lee, Macron push Korea-France investment in AI, energy, quantum technology
President Lee Jae Myung urged expanded joint research and investment with France as business leaders explored partnerships across strategic industries.
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JD Vance-founded Rockbridge to hold first security seminar in Seoul
Rockbridge Network will host its first Seoul security seminar Sept. 30, bringing former U.S., Japanese and Korean officials together on trilateral defense cooperation.
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Lee puts national interests first in weighing Hormuz deployment
President Lee Jae Myung told French President Emmanuel Macron that Korea's role in securing the Strait of Hormuz will depend on national interests and public consensus.