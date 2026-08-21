Korea National Opera chief tops public officials’ asset disclosure list

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Prosecutors raid Roh Tae-woo family properties over alleged 126.6 billion won slush fund
The search and seizure comes after investigators spent years attempting to trace the flow of money with an extensive amount of records.
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Beauty, fashion and wellness come together at new Seoul lifestyle festival this weekend
Beautiful Life in Seoul will unite K-beauty brands, fitness sessions, creator events and global business meetings from Saturday through Tuesday.
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Former pilot gets life for killing captain, plotting attacks on five colleagues
A Busan court sentenced Kim Dong-hwan to life in prison for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy targeting former airline colleagues.
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Police to require supervisor approval to close missing persons cases
The move comes on the back of allegations that an officer in Jeju improperly closed the case of a woman missing since May.