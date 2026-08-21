Korea National Opera chief tops public officials’ asset disclosure list

Korea National Opera General Director Park Hye-jin reported 46.5 billion won ($33.5 million) worth of assets, topping the list of 73 high-level public office holders required to declare their wealth due to changes in their status, officials said Friday.

Under an anticorruption law, senior public servants are required to declare the assets of themselves, spouses, parents, children and other direct relatives in case of changes in their positions, such as inauguration, promotion and retirement.

The government makes a disclosure of reported assets every month, and this month's disclosure included 73 people whose status changed between May 2 and June 1. Separately, all high-level public office holders are required to report their assets once a year.

In this month's disclosure, Park reported the largest assets, most of them in the names of her parents, followed by Kim Seong-kyun, head of Seoul National University Dental Hospital, with 12.8 billion won, and Seoul National University College of Medicine professor Kim Young-tae with 8.3 billion won.





Yonhap