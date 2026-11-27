Graduates toss their caps into the air during the 82nd commencement ceremony at the Korea Military Academy in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Feb. 27. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

The government will begin planning a unified academy in Daejeon, while cadets and alumni raise concerns over preserving each service's identity.

The Ministry of National Defense said Friday it will launch a pan-government task force to advance its plan to establish a unified military academy for the Army, Navy and Air Force for joint education and training in the central city of Daejeon.

The task force, comprising about 20 personnel from the military, education and land ministries, will launch Wednesday to follow through on plans to merge the military academies of each armed service.

The Defense Ministry announced last week a finalized plan to establish a single military academy while retaining each armed service's existing school as a regional campus, amid fierce pushback from alumni groups and cadets.

The task force will focus on overhauling the education system to ensure the envisioned military academy can nurture elite officers to lead future warfare, the Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry disclosed the results of a survey of 2,526 military cadets from Nov. 13 to 17 on their views of the integration blueprint. Of them, 2,240, or 88.6 percent, responded.

When asked what the ministry should consider regarding the integration plan, 20.2 percent of respondents, or 802 people, said each military branch should maintain its distinct characteristics.

The poll showed 17.9 percent, or 708 cadets, called for maintaining each military academy under the status quo, expressing opposition to the integration plan.

Central to the revision is a plan to relocate the Korea Military Academy, the Army college, from Seoul to a site in the central Chungcheong region, a move fiercely opposed by the academy's alumni and cadets.





Yonhap