Korea launches reporting center to combat fake K-brands overseas

A Ministry of Intellectual Property staff member holds up authentic and counterfeit packages of Buldak Original ramyeon at the Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. YONHAP

People who find suspected counterfeit Korean products abroad will be able to report them through an online reporting system that opens Thursday, as the government steps up efforts to protect local companies' intellectual property abroad.

The Ministry of Intellectual Property said Wednesday that it will launch the Fake K-Brand Reporting Center and a trademark monitoring service to strengthen responses to counterfeit products, trademark squatting and stores that imitate Korean brands.

The reporting center will allow users to submit suspected cases found at overseas stores, online marketplaces and social media. The platform will be available through the K-Brand Protection Portal website, operated by the Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency. Users will be able to quickly report the case while in overseas via dedicated QR code or functions based on photos and location information.

Submitted reports will be reviewed for their similarity to registered Korean trademarks, the likelihood of consumer confusion and the possibility of infringement. They will then be classified into categories such as unauthorized use of business names or store signs, distribution of counterfeit goods and damage to the identity of Korean brands to build a database of infringement cases. Reports deemed valid will be promptly forwarded to the relevant administrator, with follow-up response measures also supported.

When companies don’t hold trademark rights in the country where the infringement occurs, authorities will help gather evidence and support administrative or criminal enforcement against trademark violations.

Even when local trademark rights have not been secured or ownership is unclear, the ministry said it will explore legal action under laws governing unfair competition and consumer protection.

The ministry will introduce a trademark monitoring service separately, which alerts Korean companies when similar trademarks are filed overseas.

A Ministry of Intellectual Property staff member compares the authentic Buldak Original ramyeon with a counterfeit product at Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. NEWS1

The service will analyze overseas trademark applications, past cases of trademark squatting and similarities to registered Korean trademarks to issue risk ratings and alerts by country and industry. Companies that register their trademarks in the service will automatically receive email notifications if similar trademarks are filed in foreign markets.

To mark the launch of the reporting center, the ministry will hold a public campaign in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Thursday to encourage people to report counterfeit Korean brands and purchase authentic products.

“As K-brands gain popularity around the world, it is important for the government to respond proactively to attempts to imitate or misuse them,” said Intellectual Property Minister Kim Yong-sun. “We will encourage not only the government and businesses but also the public to report fake K-brands and help promote the purchase of authentic products.”





BY SHIN JIN-HO [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



