Korea launches first farm-monitoring satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carried Korea’s next-generation satellite into orbit, where it will track droughts, crop pests and wildfire damage across the peninsula.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
SpaceX launches Korea's next-generation medium-sized satellite No. 4 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 7.

SpaceX on Tuesday launched Korea's next-generation medium-sized satellite No. 4 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The medium-sized satellite lifted off aboard the Falcon 9 at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday as part of the Transporter-17 rideshare mission, which carried 81 payloads. The satellite carries a homegrown observation camera that can photograph the entire Korean Peninsula once every three days. 

The satellite is Korea's first dedicated agriculture and forestry satellite. It will monitor the entire Korean Peninsula and closely track droughts, crop pests and wildfire damage.

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