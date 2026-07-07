Korea launches first farm-monitoring satellite

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Korea launches first agriculture-focused satellite on Space X rocket
The satellite is expected to begin full-scale operations in the first half of 2027 after completing about four months of initial operations.
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Shincheonji founder to face July 24 trial over alleged forced PPP memberships
Prosecutors say Lee Man-hee pressured more than 56,000 church followers to join the People Power Party to influence key primaries and elections.
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Warrant sought for former Busan mayoral candidate over staged assault allegations
Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for former Busan mayoral candidate Jeong Yi-han over allegations he faked an attack to woo voters during the local election campaign.
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'Social jetlag' linked to higher suicide-related risks among Korean adolescents, study finds
A survey of 48,101 Korean students found that bigger gaps between weekday and weekend sleep schedules were tied to higher rates of suicidal thoughts, plans and attempts.