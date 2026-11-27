A projection of cyber code on a hooded figure is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/YONHAP

Authorities will inspect public agencies for three months, expand emergency checks to high-risk private institutions and pursue strict penalties for preventable breaches.

Korea is launching an emergency response to counter a surge in AI-powered cyberattacks as the number of reported personal data breaches in the first 10 months of this year more than doubled last year’s total.

A string of cyberattacks has hit major Korean companies and institutions this year, including Samsung Securities, Bithumb, Korea Investment Savings Bank, Korea Electric Power Corp. and CJ Olive Young.

“There is an urgent need for a swift and coordinated response to cyberattacks across society,” the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said on Friday. “We are activating an emergency response system in light of the rapid increase in personal data breaches.”

U.S. government agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network have also suffered cyberattacks.

AI allows hackers to automate and refine their attacks and target systems on a much larger scale in less time than ever before and also reduces the cost of cyberattacks and lowers the technical barriers to hacking. The government fears that these developments could further increase the risk of personal data breaches.

In fact, Korea recorded 1,019 reports of personal data breaches from January to October this year — more than twice the 447 reported throughout last year.

Of this year’s reported breaches, 271 occurred in the public sector and 748 in the private sector.

“Data breaches are occurring across virtually every industry and sector, regardless of organizational size,” a PIPC official said. “They affect central government agencies, local governments, universities, schools, small and midsize enterprises, small business owners and large corporations alike.”

Hacking accounted for most personal data breaches in the private sector.

Financial Security Institute President Park Sang-won apologizes for a hacking incident at the institute during the Financial Information Security Conference held at Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. NEWS1

Inadequate access controls and data visibility settings were the most common vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. Other major causes included the manipulation of application programming interfaces (APIs) and their parameters, as well as the circumvention of authentication procedures.

Hackers were largely able to exploit security weaknesses in systems exposed to the internet.

“The sharp increase in cases where hackers abuse legitimate access privileges through stolen accounts or access keys is one notable feature of this year’s data breaches,” the PIPC official said.

Other breaches involved attacks on servers operated by third-party contractors and poorly maintained digital assets, such as unused APIs and abandoned test servers.

Human error and system failures accounted for a relatively large proportion of data breaches in the public sector. The most common cause was intentional or accidental mishandling of personal information by staff, namely by sending emails or official documents to the wrong recipients and posting personal information on publicly accessible message boards.

“Recently, however, we have seen a growing number of personal data breaches caused by hacking,” a PIPC official said.

The government warns personal data breaches may become increasingly frequent across virtually every aspect of daily life, from finance and education to retail and telecommunications.

Bank ATMs are seen in Seoul on Nov. 23. YONHAP

Under the emergency response system, the PIPC will swiftly share information with relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Financial Services Commission and the National Intelligence Service.

The PIPC will also communicate immediate security priorities, such as inspecting systems exposed to the internet and strengthening access controls.

The government will closely monitor public agencies for three months starting in December to ensure the agencies establish emergency response systems and implement the necessary security measures.

Government ministries and metropolitan and provincial governments will be instructed to launch emergency inspection and response teams headed by their deputy chiefs. They will also be asked to supervise affiliated and subordinate institutions to ensure that personal data protection measures are implemented promptly.

Emergency inspections will extend to private companies and institutions where personal data breaches could have particularly far-reaching consequences.

The Personal Information Protection Commission PERSONAL INFORMATION PROTECTION COMMISSION

The government will also establish a technical support system to enable swift responses to hacking and other cybersecurity threats.

“We plan to conduct rigorous investigations and impose strict penalties for personal data breaches that could have been prevented,” the PIPC official said. “Because of a shortage of cybersecurity specialists, government ministries currently rely on written assessments or outsourced inspections to examine the public institutions under their supervision. The commission will actively support ministries in conducting on-site inspections.”





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]