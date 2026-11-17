Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi greet each other during a bilateral summit on the margins of the Asean gathering in Manila on Nov. 17. They earlier took part the Asean Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed mutually beneficial security cooperation in Manila ahead of a closely watched U.S.-China-Russia meeting in China.

MANILA — Korean President Lee Jae Myung stressed the importance of a mutually beneficial security partnership with Tokyo at a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the Asean gathering in Manila on Tuesday.

Lee and Takaichi’s talks come ahead of a three-way meeting in China on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has sparked concerns about a potential second Yalta Conference, where major powers during World War II in 1945 reshaped international order without consulting the countries directly affected.

There was interest in whether South Korean and Japanese leaders could find common ground ahead of the Trump-Xi-Putin summit on regional security matters, including the Korean Peninsula.

“Private-sector exchanges and economic cooperation are expanding, and our security partnership is proving mutually beneficial,” Lee said during the bilateral talks with Takaichi. “As you have likely been briefed, the level of mutual favorability between the people of Korea and Japan has improved significantly, reaching what is perhaps the highest level in history.”

“Given the ongoing energy crisis stemming from the situation in the Middle East, the two leaders acknowledged that their nations are key partners in the areas of supply chains and energy security, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in these fields,” presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said in a statement after the talks.

The two leaders further noted that there are “active discussions among major powers regarding peace and stability in Northeast Asia amidst a shifting international order" and "agreed that strategic communication between their countries is more important than ever,” Kim added.

They also agreed to bolster their cooperation in addressing the various challenges facing the international community.

“Given the increasingly challenging international situation, I believe the importance of Japan-Korea relations is growing even further,” Takaichi told Lee. “I hope that, through continued shuttle diplomacy between our two nations, we can further advance our bilateral relationship.”

Lee thanked Takaichi for her invitation to visit Japan early next year, while the Japanese leader recalled their last summit in Andong, North Gyeongsang, in May.

Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday to attend Asean-related events before heading to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Ahead of his departure to Asia, Trump told reporters that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China, but that it’s “up to President Xi."

Seoul has been worried that the U.S.-China-Russia summit in Shenzhen, China, will raise North Korea denuclearization issues.

A Blue House official said, “We are continuing to engage in close communication and consultation with the relevant nations in line with our consistent position that our own stance and interests must be fully reflected in matters directly affecting our national interest, such as issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.”

The official added Seoul is “closely monitoring the situation” regarding the U.S.-China-Russia summit.

Lee is expected to hold talks with Xi on the margins of the APEC summit and could potentially meet Putin.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, fourth from left, poses for a photo at the East Asia Summit, a regional security dialogue, on the margins of the Asean summit in Manila on Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Earlier Tuesday, Lee and Takaichi took part in the East Asia Summit (EAS), a key regional security dialogue, and the Asean Plus Three summit, involving South Korea, China and Japan.

At the EAS, Lee emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters, particularly in the South China Sea, in accordance with international law, presidential spokesperson Kim said.

The president also acknowledged the ongoing efforts by Asean and China to conclude a code of conduct in the South China Sea as a means of managing conflicts in the region.

Lee stressed that such a code of conduct “must be consistent with international law and respect the legitimate rights and interests of all involved parties, thereby contributing to regional trust and stability.”

Lee highlighted that “the recent situation in the Middle East further serves as a reminder that free and secure passage is not only a matter of collective security but also the foundation of shared prosperity,” Kim added.

Lee stressed that the value of the EAS lies in its ability to deliver tangible results by identifying common ground, even while acknowledging existing differences, within an international order marked by intensifying geopolitical competition and deepening global uncertainty.

The EAS brings together the 11 Asean nations, along with Korea, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia and the United States, to discuss regional and international security matters amid intensifying strategic competition, energy supply disruptions, rapid technological advances and growing climate threats.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to attend the Asean-U.S. summit in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

On Tuesday morning, Lee took part in the Asean Plus Three (APT) summit involving the 11 Asean member states and South Korea, China and Japan. Chinese Minister on Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu attended instead of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“We must jointly enhance our capacity to respond to polycrises, build our resilience and lay the groundwork for sustainable future growth,” Lee said in his opening remarks at the APT summit.

The APT framework brings together Southeast Asia and the three Northeast Asian countries — Korea, Japan and China — and dates back to cooperative ties forged during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

President Kim said in a statement after the summit that Lee proposed enhancing the efficiency and utility of existing cooperation mechanisms in food and energy security.

Lee also requested continued interest and support for his government’s efforts toward stability and development on the Korean Peninsula, centered on peaceful coexistence and shared growth, to contribute to broader regional peace and common prosperity, Kim said.

The president also called for expanding human resource development and people-to-people exchanges to meet the demands of a new landscape shaped by AI and the digital transformation.

Lee later attended a dinner banquet hosted by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for leaders taking part in the Asean meetings.

On Monday, Lee began a four-day, two-country Asia trip which will also take him to Shenzhen, China, to attend the APEC summit on Wednesday and Thursday.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]