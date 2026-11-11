Korea, Indonesia seek joint arms exports beyond troubled KF-21 partnership

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto chat as they exchange gifts following their bilateral summit as they stroll along Nokjiwon, a garden in the Blue House complex in central Seoul, on April 1. BLUE HOUSE

The two countries discussed co-development, local production and exports to third markets as they broaden defense industry ties.

Korea and Indonesia on Wednesday discussed efforts to diversify their defense industry cooperation, including co-developing defense assets and jointly exporting arms to third markets, Seoul's arms agency said.

The topics were addressed during a regular bilateral meeting on defense industry cooperation in Jakarta, led by officials from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and Indonesia's defense ministry, DAPA said.

"Officials discussed ways to diversify partnership models between the two countries' defense firms, including joint development, local production and joint exports to third-party markets," the arms agency said.

Both sides also reviewed the status of major ongoing defense cooperation projects and discussed follow-up steps to implement them, it added.

Korea has been developing its indigenous KF-21 fighter jet in partnership with Indonesia under an agreement to share development costs in exchange for technology transfers to Jakarta.

But the project hit snags as Jakarta sought to scale back its financial contribution in exchange for a reduced technology transfer. The two sides reached a compromise last year to cut Indonesia's investment share to 600 billion won ($448.3 million), roughly a third of the original commitment.

"We reaffirmed Indonesia remains a strategic defense technology partner from joint research and development to production, rather than a mere buyer of military hardware," DAPA said.

Going forward, DAPA said it plans to establish regular public-private consultative channels to support exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' defense industries.

Wednesday's meeting was followed by a business-to-business exchange session, during which industry officials explored future opportunities for joint defense industry projects, according to DAPA.





Yonhap