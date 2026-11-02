Korea, India launch economic security talks on supply chains, AI

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Finance minister, U.S. ambassador discuss economic cooperation
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel discussed expanding cooperation on advanced industries, energy, supply chains and trade issues.
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Parliamentary defense chair protests initial U.S. visa denial
Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the chair of the National Defense Committee, voiced regret over the initial denial of his U.S. visa, which some speculate was due to his 1991 conviction for violating the National Security Act.
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Lawmakers' visa hurdles expose a wider problem in Korea-U.S. alliance as usual channels no longer work
After a visa for a top ruling party lawmaker was denied, a second refusal was resolved only after ministers intervened.
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Leaders of Turkey, East Timor set for summits with Lee during visits this week
Recep Erdogan is visiting from Monday through Wednesday, while José Ramos-Horta will be in the country from Thursday through Saturday.