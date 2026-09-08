Korea honors Philippine Korean War sacrifice

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Defense chiefs of Korea, Philippines discuss expanding arms cooperation
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro discussed expanded arms cooperation, military modernization and joint drills during the Seoul Defense Dialogue.
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Korea weighs $120 billion investment in 8 nuclear reactors in U.S. as part of tariff deal
Seoul is reviewing a proposal by Washington, with Korea looking to build two of the first four and the United States taking the lead on the other two.
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'Poland is a prime example': Czech defense chief on how Korea can win in Europe
Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna says Korean firms must pursue local production and technology partnerships to compete for European contracts.
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Iran warns Korea of 'serious consequences' over possible Strait of Hormuz deployment
Tehran says any Korean military role in the strategic waterway would be seen as direct support for U.S. aggression.