Korea honors Philippine Korean War sacrifice

The Korean War Memorial Pylon stands in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Metro Manila on March 2, the day Hyundai Motor Group and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced plans to restore it. UNITED NATIONS PEACE MEMORIAL

Seoul's veterans minister will meet Manila's defense chief to expand cooperation and honor Philippine soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul was set to meet with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday to discuss expanding cooperation in veterans affairs and honoring fallen Philippine soldiers in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kwon will extend Seoul's appreciation for the 7,420 Philippine soldiers who were deployed during the three-year conflict, as well as Manila's post-war assistance in rebuilding the country, the veterans ministry said in a release.

During the war, 112 Philippine soldiers were killed in action and 299 others were wounded. Following the signing of the armistice in July 1953, Philippine troops remained stationed in South Korea for about two years under the U.S.-led United Nations Command to support the reconstruction and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In Tuesday's talks, Kwon plans to explore ways to broaden veterans cooperation, including follow-up measures to a memorandum of understanding signed in March, aimed at honoring fallen Philippine soldiers and supporting their surviving families, the ministry said.

Kwon will also use the meeting to discuss efforts to bolster defense industry partnership with Manila over veterans cooperation, the ministry added.

After the meeting, Kwon will present a commemorative plaque honoring late Army Capt. Conrado Yap as the Korean War hero of July 2026 to his granddaughter, who is visiting Korea.

Yap fought in the Battle of Yuldong in April 1951, one of the fiercest engagements fought by Philippine forces against a major Chinese offensive. He was killed in action after suffering severe gunshot wounds while rescuing his fellow soldiers.





Yonhap