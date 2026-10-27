Korea Grand Festival offers discounts on cars, appliances and more

Pedestrians walk past storefronts in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 6. YONHAP

From Thursday through Nov. 15, around 40,000 businesses will offer deals on food, clothing, appliances and cars, alongside free palace admission.

Shoppers can get discounts on food, clothing, home appliances and even cars, along with free admission to palaces, during the government-led Korea Grand Festival from Thursday to Nov. 15.

Returning for its second year, this year’s festival will include some 40,000 participating businesses across the country, according to a joint announcement Tuesday by government ministries. The discounts span everything from department stores and convenience stores to lodging.

Convenience stores such as GS25 and CU will offer discounts on popular lunch boxes.

Shoppers can also get up to half off premium Korean beef, or hanwoo, at participating locations, along with discounts of up to 40 percent on kimchi-making ingredients.

Customers can enjoy even bigger discount rates when using local spending vouchers. The government will add 5 percentage points to the discount on local gift certificates, bringing it to as much as 17 percent depending on the region.

Four major palaces in Seoul will waive their admission fees. The National Theater of Korea will also offer free performances.

Department stores such as Hyundai Department Store and Shinsegae will hold winter clothing sales.

Shoppers browse products at a duty-free store in Seoul, on Oct. 5. YONHAP

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will announce their discount rates and eligible products on Sunday.

Car companies including Hyundai and Kia will offer discounts on their vehicles, such as midsize sedans and SUVs, starting Sunday. The two companies’ certified used cars will also be eligible for the festival’s discount for the first time.

In addition, those who spend 30,000 won ($23) or more with digital Onnuri gift certificates — government-issued spending vouchers for use at traditional markets and small businesses — through Nov. 15 will be entered in a lottery, with 5,600 winners sharing 1.7 billion won in gift certificates.

The festival aims to extend the fun beyond the store doors with localized festivities.

Foreign tourists visiting Korea during the festival can receive 25 percent off portable Wi-Fi routers, along with a 2,000 won discount on Airport Railroad Express trains.

The opening ceremony will take place in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on Saturday.

More details on discount offers and local programs and events can be found on the Korea Grand Festival's official website and Instagram page.

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]