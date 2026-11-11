Korea faces pressure to close counterintelligence gaps as Chinese tech theft concerns mount

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang waves after arriving at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on June 5. Nvidia announced that it would launch an independent investigation into allegations that an extramarital affair involving Huang was part of a foreign intelligence operation targeting him. NEWS1

Calls for tighter coordination are growing as China-linked technology theft cases expose vulnerabilities in Korea's fragmented security system.

Korea faces growing calls to strengthen its counterintelligence system after allegations of Chinese espionage involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as advanced technologies increasingly become targets of information theft.

Despite growing industrial espionage activity by foreign actors, Korea's counterintelligence responsibilities remain spread across multiple agencies, raising concerns about coordination and specialized expertise.

There were 179 cases of critical technology theft reported in Korea last year, according to the National Office of Investigation at the Korean National Police Agency. Of those, 33 involved attempts to leak technology overseas. Eight involved theft of nationally designated core technologies, which are considered to have significant technological and economic value.

China was the most common destination in overseas technology theft cases, accounting for 18 of the 33 cases.

The figures highlight how information theft that threatens national security has expanded beyond traditional military secrets to advanced industrial technologies crucial to national competitiveness.

Responsibility for counterintelligence and security involving advanced technology theft is currently divided among several agencies.

The NIS monitors overseas technology theft trends and gathers intelligence, while police investigate related crimes through specialized industrial technology security investigation units at regional police agencies. The Industry Ministry oversees the designation of national core technologies and policies to protect them. Within the military, the Defense Counterintelligence Agency, launched in August, handles intelligence and security operations related to the defense industry.

Then-Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back addresses officials at the launch ceremony for the Defense Counterintelligence Agency in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 3. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

While this division of responsibilities allows each agency to draw on its expertise, concerns remain that gaps could emerge if intelligence sharing and investigative cooperation are not effectively coordinated.

Critics have also pointed to limitations arising from the transfer of the NIS's authority to investigate espionage and other national security crimes to police in 2024, which separated intelligence gathering from criminal investigations.

Even when the NIS obtains intelligence through counterintelligence operations, it must cooperate with police to pursue criminal investigations and prosecutions based on that information. Experts say the key is establishing close working relationships between agencies rather than simply passing intelligence from one organization to another.

"There are inevitably differences between an agency that has handled a case from the beginning and one that receives the information and takes over the investigation," a former intelligence official said. "This could undermine the timeliness of investigations."

The National Intelligence Service headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is seen in an undated photo. NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE

But there have also been cases in which interagency cooperation has produced tangible results.

In August, a man who had previously served in a signals intelligence unit of China's People's Liberation Army was indicted while in detention on charges of illegally intercepting communications between Korean and U.S. fighter jets at Gunsan Airport and other locations.

"The NIS detected relevant intelligence, gathered additional information and worked with police to handle the case," an intelligence official said.

As cooperation on counterintelligence matters grows in importance, the NIS has moved to strengthen coordination across government agencies.

On Sept. 18, it hosted a national counterintelligence strategy meeting, attended by 22 relevant agencies, to discuss measures to prevent the leak of advanced and defense industry technologies and protect the results of national research and development (R&D) projects. The aim was to bring together the agencies' capabilities in industrial and economic security as well as traditional military security.

Police also announced plans in August to add 79 personnel dedicated to investigating technology theft by reassigning existing staff. The plan also included expanding industrial technology security investigation units at Seoul and southern Gyeonggi police agencies from one to two each.

An illustration shows a judge's gavel in front of a person wearing a hat and coat. JOONGANG ILBO

Last month, the government announced plans to grant the Industry Ministry special judicial police authority over technology theft cases and strengthen information sharing among relevant agencies.

However, it remains to be seen whether reassigning and reinforcing existing personnel will translate into stronger investigative capabilities. A key challenge will be securing enough specialized investigators with expertise in advanced technologies such as semiconductors and the ability to analyze digital evidence.

The scope of criminal liability for espionage has also expanded. Amendments to the Criminal Act that took effect in September allow espionage conducted on behalf of foreign countries or equivalent organizations to be punished, rather than limiting such offenses to acts committed for enemy states. The changes address a longstanding legal gap that made it difficult to apply espionage charges to information theft carried out for foreign countries.

Major countries overseas have also strengthened cooperation among intelligence agencies, other government bodies and the private sector, generally with a central intelligence or security agency taking the lead.

An Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is displayed on a podium at a field office in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 16, 2025. AP/YONHAP

In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) leads domestic counterintelligence operations while working with other intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, which primarily handles foreign intelligence gathering.

The FBI has both counterintelligence collection and criminal investigative powers and conducts outreach to businesses, universities and research institutions to help prevent technology theft. It also operates a separate network for sharing information with private companies.

For Korea, the challenge is how effectively its agencies can work together, rather than how responsibilities are divided among them.

"With not only military intelligence but also the theft of advanced technologies directly linked to national security, there are limits to preventing information theft through legal revisions alone," said Park Yong-han, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses. "Above all, it is essential to build a robust counterintelligence system through close cooperation among intelligence and investigative agencies as well as the private sector."





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]