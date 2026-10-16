Korea eyes wider naval mission near Hormuz

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz are seen from Musandam, Oman, on Oct. 2. REUTERS/YONHAP

The government is considering expanding the Cheonghae Unit's operations to the Gulf of Oman as it seeks to extend the antipiracy mission's authorization.

The government is reportedly preparing to expand the operational area of its Cheonghae antipiracy naval unit to waters near the Gulf of Oman, a move that could form part of Korea's contribution to security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The plan appears to follow President Lee Jae Myung's remarks that Korea could expand the unit's mission while ruling out deploying troops for combat purposes.

The government is reviewing plans to include the expanded operational area in a proposal seeking parliamentary approval to extend the Cheonghae Unit's deployment, according to sources from the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday. The expansion would extend the unit's operations beyond the Gulf of Aden to the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters.

The Gulf of Oman lies immediately outside the Strait of Hormuz.

"The government is considering submitting a proposal to extend the Cheonghae Unit's deployment before the current authorization expires," a Defense Ministry official said. "The details have not yet been finalized."

The current authorization is set to expire on Dec. 31.

A diplomatic source also pointed to an earlier precedent. "There is also a precedent from early 2020, when the Cheonghae Unit's operational area was expanded to waters near the Strait of Hormuz," the source said.

The government is also reportedly considering deploying maritime patrol aircraft, used for maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, alongside the naval unit.

Under the current parliamentary authorization, the Cheonghae Unit may deploy one destroyer with a displacement of at least 4,000 metric tons (4,409 tons), one naval helicopter and up to three high-speed boats.

The unit's designated operational area covers the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, but also allows operations in other waters deemed necessary to protect Korean nationals in emergencies.

Soldiers of the Cheonghae Unit departs from Busan for their overseas missions in the Gulf of Aden on May 15. YONHAP

The government appears to be leaning toward including provisions to expand the unit's operational area and improve its operational efficiency in the proposed extension of its deployment authorization.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul also addressed the issue during a parliamentary audit of military courts by the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

"We are reviewing various options concerning the Cheonghae Unit's mission and the extension of its deployment," Kang said in response to a question from Jinbo Party Rep. Son Sol about strengthening the unit's mission.

Lee also previously acknowledged that the government was considering expanding the Cheonghae Unit's mission.

"We are indeed reviewing and carefully considering ways to strengthen the Cheonghae Unit's existing mission, as it is already deployed to protect our citizens from threats such as piracy," Lee said during a press conference on Sept. 18.





BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]