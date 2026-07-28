Korea expands, relaxes work visa policies in bid to attract and keep more global talent

New K-Tech and K-Star pathways are designed to make it easier for top talent in science and industry to work and live in the country long term.

In a bid to retain global talent, the government is significantly expanding and easing its visa policies across a wide range of industries, from cutting-edge science and technology to specialized manufacturing and digital nomads.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, along with the Ministry of Justice, unveiled new tracks under the K-Tech Pass program, an initiative designed to revamp Korea’s existing top-tier visa framework and provide a faster pathway to long-term residency for foreign professionals in science and technology.

Authorities also broadened eligibility for the K-Star visa program earlier this year, while the Justice Ministry recently held a forum roundtable to gather feedback on regulatory hurdles and improve the country's immigration system for highly qualified foreigners.





Fast-tracking STEM graduates

The government is strengthening its talent strategy through the K-Star (Korea-Science & Technology Advanced Human-Resources) Visa program, which provides an accelerated pathway to residency and eventual naturalization for outstanding master's and doctoral graduates in science and engineering fields.

The program, expanded in February, now covers 32 universities, up sharply from the previous five. These include Korea's five specialized science institutes — KAIST, UNIST, DGIST, GIST and UST — along with 27 major comprehensive universities, such as Kyung Hee University and Hanyang University.

Under the K-Star scheme, graduates recommended by their university presidents can obtain the F-2-7S residency visa without first securing employment in Korea, a requirement that has traditionally posed a significant hurdle for international graduates seeking to remain in the country after completing their studies.

An international student receives flowers and a letter of encouragement during a graduation ceremony held at Keimyung University in Daegu on Feb. 19. NEWS1

The waiting period before applying for permanent residency under the F-5-S1 visa has also been reduced from six years to three, subject to a points-based evaluation.

Outstanding researchers may further qualify for special naturalization following review by the Nationality Deliberation Committee. Spouses are likewise granted F-2 residency status, allowing them to work freely without additional employment restrictions.





Overhauling top-tier visas

The revamped K-Tech Pass offers top foreign professionals a package of immigration benefits and settlement support, including housing assistance, education benefits and tax incentives, along with expedited issuance of the top-tier visa.

Successful applicants will receive the F-2-T residency visa through an expedited online process that takes approximately two weeks, eliminating the need for conventional consular procedures.

Visa holders will become eligible to apply for permanent residency after three years, while their spouses will receive unrestricted employment rights.

Parents and domestic helpers may accompany them under designated visa arrangements, and beneficiaries will also qualify for a 50 percent income tax reduction for up to 10 years, access to mortgage financing on the same terms as Korean nationals and administrative concierge services to help with settlement.

Previously, eligibility was limited to employees working at companies in eight strategic industries, including AI, robotics, semiconductors, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing. The revised program now expands eligibility to university professors and researchers employed at national and public research institutes.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Seoul National University President Ryu Hong-lim pose together at the Build-a-Claw @ SNU event on June 8, with Huang and Ryu wearing the university's varsity jacket. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Another notable change is the removal of mandatory Korean-language requirements. Applicants are no longer required to complete Level 1 of the Korea Immigration and Integration Program or obtain Level 1 on the Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik), requirements that had previously served as an entry barrier for many overseas applicants.

To qualify for the standard track, candidates originally had to satisfy at least one of the technical and professional benchmarks. These include either receiving internationally recognized awards, obtaining recommendations from globally acclaimed scholars or award recipients, ranking among the top 1 percent of Highly Cited Researchers, holding triadic or internationally standardized patents or demonstrating significant technology royalty revenues alongside extensive research experience.

In response to feedback, the government introduced a new qualitative evaluation track for applicants who narrowly miss the quantitative criteria but demonstrate exceptional potential. Under this track, applicants are evaluated using a combination of both measures, with the qualitative assessment accounting for 35 percent of the total evaluation and quantitative measures making up the remaining 65 percent.

Ten additional points are awarded to those joining small- and medium-sized enterprises or mid-sized firms, where demand for advanced talent is particularly high.

A second specialized track will directly connect the K-Tech Pass to existing state-sponsored talent recruitment initiatives operated by the ministries responsible for industry, health and welfare and aerospace. Those under these initiatives will be ensured easier access to the K-Tech Pass, according to the government

Through the expanded scheme, the government aims to attract 2,000 of the world's top science and technology researchers and support their long-term settlement in Korea by 2030.





Lowering barriers for digital nomads

The government's immigration overhaul extends beyond researchers and university graduates.

Following a two-year pilot project during which 743 visas were issued, Korea has officially finalized its digital nomad, or “workcation,” visa program, introducing more flexible eligibility requirements in an effort to attract remote workers from around the world.

International students are seen walking at Pusan National University's campus on Aug. 21, 2025. SONG BONG-GEUN

The Justice Ministry lowered the minimum income threshold after feedback from participants indicated that the original requirement was too restrictive. Previously, applicants had to earn at least twice Korea's per capita gross national income (GNI), equivalent to roughly 100 million won ($72,000) based on last year's per capita GNI of 52.41 million won.

Under the revised rules, applicants aged between 18 and 34 who relocate to regions outside the greater Seoul area can qualify with an annual income equal to the country's per capita GNI. The income requirement for the workcation visa depends on the age of the applicant and the region they are seeking to relocate to, with the overall range being between one to two times per capita GNI.

The maximum period of stay has also been extended from two years to three, providing greater flexibility for long-term remote workers who choose to base themselves in Korea.

Opening pathways in other industries

The government's visa reforms are also reaching industries facing chronic labor shortages.

On July 14, 12 skilled butchers from Mongolia entered Korea under the E-7-3 specialized occupation visa, becoming the first foreign professionals to be recruited directly for livestock slaughtering.

Until now, foreign workers under the Employment Permit System (E-9) were restricted to secondary tasks such as handling livestock and cleaning facilities, while slaughtering itself remained reserved for domestic workers. However, persistent labor shortages and increasingly difficult recruitment conditions prompted the government to expand the E-7-3 visa category, allowing qualified foreign specialists to perform core slaughtering duties.

Twelve skilled butchers from Mongolia pose for a photo upon their arrival on E-7-3 visas at Incheon International Airport on July 14. YONHAP

To prevent labor abuses and maintain industry standards, recruitment is limited to officially registered meat-processing facilities that have had no cases of unauthorized foreign worker departures over the previous year.

Eligible businesses may hire up to two foreign butchers regardless of the size of their domestic work force, while additional recruitment is permitted to up to 20 percent of the number of Korean employees.

“The entry of these specialized workers addresses a longstanding labor shortage in the industry while protecting the country's food supply,” Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said in a press release, adding that it will continue refining immigration policies to better reflect labor market needs and conditions on the ground.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]