Korea Environment Corporation chief sent to prosecutors over lavish entertainment allegations

Lim Sang-jun, then vice environment minister, announces measures to regulate single-use products at the Government Complex Sejong on Nov. 7, 2023. NEWS1

The CEO of the Korea Environment Corporation (K-eco) has been referred to prosecutors over allegations that he received lavish entertainment from a private company while serving as vice environment minister.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency recently referred CEO Lim Sang-jun to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, the JoongAng Ilbo learned Tuesday.

Lim is accused of being wined and dined in 2024 by Hwang, CEO of waste tire recycling company LD Carbon, while Lim served as vice minister of environment. The alleged entertainment took place at venues in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.

Hwang was also reportedly referred to prosecutors.

Under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, public officials may not accept money, gifts or entertainment worth more than 1 million won ($743) in a single instance.

Police previously conducted searches and seizures at LD Carbon's office in Jagok-dong, Gangnam District, and locations associated with Lim on May 26. After confiscating Lim's mobile phone and other materials, investigators spent approximately five months analyzing the evidence.

Lim served as vice environment minister from July 2023 to June 2024 before becoming president of K-eco, an agency under the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, in January 2025.

He has been suspended from his duties since May, when allegations of misconduct surfaced.

Founded in 2017, LD Carbon is a resource recycling company that uses waste tires to produce carbon black, a material used in tire manufacturing, as well as pyrolysis oil and coatings. The company operates in a regulated industry and receives government support from the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) have called for Lim's immediate resignation.

DP Reps. Lee Yong-woo, Park Hae-cheol and Kim Tae-seon made the demand at a press conference at the National Assembly on Oct. 27.

Lim received 51.64 million won in salary over the four months from June through September, despite being suspended from his duties, according to documents K-eco submitted to Lee Yong-woo's office.





BY KIM JEONG-JAE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



