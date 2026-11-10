Korea deploys new AI system to find and remove child sexual abuse material

A person walks by posters warning against deepfake sexual abuse material at the National Center for Digital Sexual Crime Response in central Seoul on Nov. 6, 2024. YONHAP

The government says its round-the-clock detection system identified more than 96,000 cases in six months, with staff reviewing AI flags before seeking removal.

Korea has adopted an AI system to strengthen detection and removal of online child sexual abuse material, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Tuesday.

The National Center for Digital Sexual Crime Response introduced the AI-powered system in April as Seoul seeks to better counter evolving digital sex crimes in a highly connected country.

The center found 96,210 child sexual abuse materials and notified online platforms to remove them between April and September, or about 202.1 cases a day, compared to last year's daily average of 20.8, according to the ministry.

The round-the-clock system detects illegal material in real time on online platforms, including social media and random chat apps, reducing the workload for center staff who previously monitored it in person.

Once the AI system flags the material, the workers review it before filing removal requests.

The ministry said it plans to expand the system to monitor 139 online platforms next year, up from 79 this year, and improve its accuracy through training with the center's database.

The center was established in 2018 to offer comprehensive support to digital sex crime victims, such as removing illegal material online and taking legal action.

It supported 10,637 people last year, including 3,052 victims under 20.





Yonhap