Korea deploys 44-member relief team to flood-hit Nepal

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No traces of 9 missing Koreans in Nepal despite gov't rescue efforts
The government's rapid response team plans to continue both on-the-ground and aerial searches, as the latter depends on approval from the Nepalese military and the weather.
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Nine rescued Korean workers return home as nine remain missing in Nepal
Doosan Enerbility says a site manager stayed behind to support search efforts after flash floods hit a hydropower project in Nepal.
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Korea bans travel to Balochistan amid separatist violence surge
Seoul issued its highest travel warning for parts of Pakistan's southwestern province, urging Koreans to cancel trips and evacuate.
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'I came to find my son's body': Families search for loved ones after Nepal floods
Since Bharatpur has no facilities capable of storing or handling the number of bodies that have been recovered, Nepalese authorities have turned part of the Chitwan Expo Center into a temporary morgue.