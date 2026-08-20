Korea defends Network Act in letter to U.S. lawmakers

The logo of the Korea Media Communications Commission downloaded from the media watchdog's homepage YONHAP

Korea's media watchdog said Thursday it sent a reply letter to Republican lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives explaining that the revision to the Network Act does not disproportionately target U.S. companies.

The letter was signed in the name of the Korea Media Communications Commission (KMCC) Chairman Kim Jong-cheol and written under the consultation of relevant ministries, according to the media watchdog.

The KMCC defended the amendment, saying that the legislative upgrade is aimed at addressing social harms caused by changes in the digital landscape and strengthening protection for platform users.

It reiterated that standards will be applied equally to both domestic and foreign firms, adding that measures to protect the freedom of speech of media outlets are also stated in the revision.

Korea's media watchdog is open to providing further explanation on the revision should lawmakers in Washington request further briefing, the letter added.

The document comes after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, sent a letter to the KMCC early this month, expressing concerns over South Korea's revised Information and Communications Network Act.

The revised law, which took effect in July, is intended to curb the spread of false information online. The government has said the update reflects growing concern over disinformation amid the rise of social media and generative artificial intelligence.





Yonhap