Korea defends Network Act in letter to U.S. lawmakers

Read more
-
Hackers breach private certification firm, reportedly expose data of Blue House employee
Police are investigating a private company breach that leaked a senior presidential official’s personal information, in addition to separate attacks suspected to be from North Korean hacker group Lazarus.
-
National Assembly cuts fast-track bill review period from 330 to 90 days
The revision passed despite opposition objections, accelerating parliamentary review while lawmakers also nominated special inspector general candidates.
-
Shincheonji apologizes over mass PPP sign-ups amid investigation
The church’s acting secretary general pledged political neutrality going forward, but did not directly address the ongoing criminal probe.
-
'Propofol 2.0' turns up in vape cartridges in $860,000 drug bust
Seoul police detained 32 suspects after uncovering an etomidate smuggling network packaging the newly designated narcotic in vape cartridges.