Korea condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges halt

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U.S. ambassador, Seoul's vice foreign minister discuss implementation of summit agreements
U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel and Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina discussed implementing Lee Jae Myung-Trump summit agreements on trade, investment and security.
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Korea to consult with Nepal on resumption of search, rescue efforts: Seoul official
Seoul's second disaster relief team will coordinate with Nepal and international organizations on searches for nine missing Koreans and recovery planning.
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Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss Middle East as Seoul mulls Hormuz deployment review
In the call at Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s request, Cho Hyun stressed that Korea hopes for lasting peace and stability in the region.
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Over 1,600 emergency passports issued by missions in Japan as crimes, incidents climb with rising tourism
The surge is attributed to increased travel due to the weak yen, with a substantial proportion of issuances due to lost or stolen passports.