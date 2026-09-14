Korea condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges halt

Seoul condemned Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian and energy facilities, warning of risks to Red Sea navigation and global supply chains.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate halt to such assaults.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia since last week, targeting cities and energy facilities with missiles and drones. The attacks have wounded dozens of people and caused fires and disruptions at some energy facilities, according to foreign media reports.

“We condemn the Houthi rebels' attacks targeting civilians and economic facilities in southern Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a number of civilian casualties,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, as well as acts that undermine the freedom and safety of navigation, cannot be justified under any circumstances, the ministry said, urging the Houthis to immediately halt such assaults.

The ministry also emphasized that peace and stability in the Middle East, including ensuring free and safe navigation in the Red Sea, are crucial to the international community from the perspectives of global supply chains and energy security.

“We express our deep solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the attacks and urge the Houthis to refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions,” it added.





Yonhap