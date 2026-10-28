Korea completes homegrown Marine attack helicopter development

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Former USFK commanders warn Opcon transfer could weaken Korea-US alliance
Former USFK commanders Walter Sharp and Paul LaCamera warned that South Korea's wartime operational control transfer could weaken the Korea-US alliance and create a less effective combined command structure.
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U.S. stresses conditions for wartime Opcon transfer while Korea pushes to set target year
Seoul is seeking a target year before 2030, with the allies expected to discuss the issue at a December security meeting in Washington.
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Allies in the skies
Korean Air Force Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Cha Jun-seon, right, and U.S. Seventh Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. David Shoemaker pose for a photo.
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Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks in Philippines ahead of Asean meeting
Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will meet in Cebu as Seoul seeks progress on wartime operational control.