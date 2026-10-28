Korea completes homegrown Marine attack helicopter development

A plaque at the headquarters of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in Daejeon YONHAP

The Marine Attack Helicopter, armed with missiles and rockets, is set to enter production next year.

Korea has completed the development of a homegrown Marine Attack Helicopter (MAH) fitted with a range of weapons systems, including air-to-ground missiles, for multidimensional amphibious operations, the state arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

The attack helicopters are built on a Marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion helicopter, known as the MUH-1 Marineon, with new added features and weapons systems to counter attacks from enemy choppers and drones, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

DAPA launched a 450 billion won ($337 million) project to develop the homegrown MAH in 2022. Since then, it has completed a number of test flights and weapons tests, including live-fire tests involving turret-mounted machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, and guided and unguided rockets.

It passed a full combat suitability evaluation in July and received airworthiness certification in August, guaranteeing the plane's suitability for safe flight.

When deployed, the MAH system is expected to expand the Marines' amphibious operations not only on the ground, but also in the air, and serve as a key asset in maximizing the mobility of troops.

DAPA said it plans to begin production of some 20 of the helicopters starting next year.





Yonhap