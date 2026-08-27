Korea clears separate juvenile probation agency

A photo shows a probation office designated as a pilot facility specializing in juvenile cases in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on June 9. An amendment to the Probation Act was passed to provide a legal basis for establishing a separate probation agency dedicated exclusively to juvenile offenders. NEWS1

A new law will create a dedicated probation system for juvenile offenders, aiming to curb repeat crimes through tailored supervision and support.

Juvenile offenders have long been managed alongside adults under the same probation agency, but will now have a dedicated agency of their own to shield them from negative influences and reduce recidivism.

An amendment to the Probation Act that allows the establishment of such an agency passed the National Assembly's plenary session Wednesday, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday. While the ministry said such an agency will be established, it did not specify when.

The amendment allows a separate probation system for juveniles, created while taking into account their developmental characteristics and environmental factors. It also provides the legal basis for establishing a dedicated agency for juvenile probation, community service, educational programs and rehabilitation assistance.

The new agency will oversee juvenile offenders from preventive education during the early stages of delinquency through probation and follow-up support. It is intended to prevent repeat offenses and help juvenile offenders reintegrate into society, amid concerns that juveniles could learn criminal methods from adult offenders or otherwise be negatively influenced by them.

Until now, juvenile and adult offenders have been managed in the same facilities and under the same probation system. While some probation offices have operated pilot programs that specialized in juvenile cases, there have been no separate probation agencies dedicated exclusively to juveniles.

The recidivism rate among juveniles on probation stands at around 12 to 13 percent, roughly three times that of adults, the Justice Ministry said.

The ministry plans to draw on practices in other countries, including Britain, to provide specialized intervention from the early stages of juvenile delinquency. It aims to reduce the risk of repeat offenses through supervision and support tailored to the characteristics of juveniles.

"We have reached a new turning point that would allow us to establish a specialized juvenile probation system, 37 years after the probation system was introduced," Acting Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo said. "We will strengthen specialized supervision and support tailored to juveniles and respond more strategically and effectively to juvenile crime, which has been a source of public concern."





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]