Korea, China agree to continue restoring ties at Lee-Xi summit in Shenzhen

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov. 13. YONHAP

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says he and Wang Yi discussed a possible U.S.-North Korea summit, as Seoul asks Beijing to help bring Pyongyang to the table.

South Korea and China agreed Friday to use next week’s summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping to continue the “full restoration” of their relations, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Saturday.

The summit is planned on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen.

Cho was speaking to Korean correspondents in Beijing a day after holding about 90 minutes of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, followed by a dinner. Much of the discussion focused on the Korean Peninsula.

Cho’s talks with Yi come amid speculation that the leaders of China, Russia and the United States could meet in Shenzhen, and that a summit between the United States and North Korea may also be possible.

“With the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States on the occasion of APEC growing, and a North Korea-U.S. summit possibly being held — though it’s still only at the level of a possibility — I had an in-depth exchange of views with Minister Wang on the Korean Peninsula, covering all of this,” Cho said.

“I pointed out to the Chinese side that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are in China’s interest, and Minister Wang agreed,” he added.

A senior official at the briefing said Seoul does not oppose talks between Washington and Pyongyang. “It opens an opportunity for us to play the role of peacemaker,” the official said.

The official said Seoul had asked Beijing to play a constructive role by cooperating to prevent war and build a peace regime. China said it would work to bring North Korea to the negotiating table, according to the official.

On a possible meeting of the U.S., Chinese and Russian leaders, the official said Seoul had made clear to both Washington and Beijing that it “must not become a second Yalta.”

That means no decision should come out of such a meeting that runs counter to Seoul’s efforts to build a peace regime, such as recognizing North Korea as a nuclear state, the official said. The official added that China understood the point.

The expression “two countries,” which Wang used to describe the two Koreas during his visit to Seoul in August, did not come up in Friday’s talks. Seoul expects China not to use it again, according to the official.

After that visit, China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying China was “glad to see the two countries, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK] and the ROK, move toward peaceful coexistence,” using the official name of North Korea and the initials of South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov. 13. YONHAP

Seoul lodged a formal objection at the time, saying the wording ran counter to its position. While Pyongyang has recently defined North and South Korea as “two hostile states,” Seoul still views the peninsula as one nation to be eventually reunified.

Seoul was also told that China’s recent exchanges with North Korea have focused on economic cooperation rather than politics, the official said.

China said it places great importance on Lee’s visit and the summit, and would extend him special courtesy. The two sides will continue working-level talks, aiming to announce concrete results at the summit that the public can feel, ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

No new agreements were announced after Friday’s talks. The two ministers reviewed recent progress, including travel between the two countries reaching 10 million visits and rising trade. They agreed to work to reduce negative sentiment between the two publics and steer it in a positive direction.

Pending issues, including Chinese structures in a temporarily jointly administered fishing zone in the Yellow Sea, were also raised.

On the additional loan of giant pandas to Korea, the senior official said, “It is something the leaders agreed on, so we will prepare for it and pursue it steadily.” China said it is reviewing an extension of its visa-free entry for Koreans, the official added.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting takes place in Shenzhen on Nov. 18 and 19. It would be Lee and Xi’s third summit, after Xi’s visit to Gyeongju for APEC last November and Lee’s state visit to Beijing in January.





BY SHIN KYUNG-JIN [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]