Conglomerate affiliates logged 841 trillion won ($631 billion) in internal transactions last year, with trading rising sharply at firms tied to second-generation family members.

Transactions among affiliates of large business groups remained high last year amid increased sales, despite government efforts to regulate such practices, the antitrust regulator said Thursday.

According to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), the total value of inter-affiliate transactions by conglomerates amounted to 841 trillion won ($631 billion) last year.

A total of 102 business groups with assets exceeding 5 trillion won, and 2,871 affiliates among them, are required to disclose their internal trading, according to the regulator.

Such trading accounted for 35 percent of the groups’ total sales, the FTC said.

Internal trading within family-run conglomerates, known as chaebol, has often been criticized for enabling owner families to secure significant profits by awarding lucrative contracts to their subsidiaries.

Affiliates in which second-generation family members hold large stakes saw a sharp rise in internal trading last year, the FTC said.

The government has encouraged family-run conglomerates to transition into holding company structures in an effort to simplify their complex and opaque governance systems. However, such efforts have had limited success in curbing internal trading.





Yonhap