Korea braces for coldest weather of fall as Seoul temperatures set to dip below freezing

Students bundled up in warm clothing arrive at an elementary school in Jung District, Daegu, on Nov. 3. YONHAP

Rain and strong winds will give way to the season's coldest weather Saturday, when Seoul is forecast to record its first subzero temperature of fall.

Korea is set to experience its coldest weather so far this fall on Saturday, with Seoul expected to dip below freezing for the first time this fall, as the season’s strongest cold snap arrives on Ipdong, the traditional start of winter.

Rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon along the southern coast of Jeonnam-Gwangju and on Jeju Island as a low-pressure system passes over the southern seas, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) Wednesday.

The rain will spread to most parts of the country Thursday morning before tapering off in most areas by the afternoon, though some parts of Jeju Island may see rain continue into the evening.

Commuters may need umbrellas on their way to work Thursday morning, as rain is expected to begin in the greater Seoul area and the Chungcheong region early in the day.

Through Thursday, rainfall is expected to reach 20 to 60 millimeters (0.8 to 2.4 inches) in the mountainous and mid-mountain areas of Jeju Island, 10 to 40 millimeters in Jeonnam-Gwangju, Busan, Ulsan, South Gyeongsang and the rest of Jeju Island, and 5 to 30 millimeters in North Jeolla.

The Chungcheong region, Daegu and North Gyeongsang are forecast to receive 5 to 20 millimeters of rain, while southern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon are expected to see 5 to 10 millimeters. The greater Seoul area and the rest of Gangwon are forecast to receive around 5 millimeters.

Strong winds with instantaneous gusts exceeding 25 meters per second (56 miles per hour) are also expected in Jeju Island's mountainous and mid-mountain areas from early Thursday, which may trigger strong wind advisories.

Temperatures will plunge after the rain clears. Morning lows nationwide are forecast to range from 2 to 12 degrees Celsius (35.6 to 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, with daytime highs of 9 to 17 degrees Celsius, below seasonal averages.

Pedestrians wearing thick coats walk through an intersection in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 28. NEWS1

Seoul's daytime high is expected to fall by 8 degrees Celsius in just one day, from 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The cold snap is expected to peak Saturday, the day of ipdong.

Morning lows nationwide are forecast to range from minus 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, about 5 to 9 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. Daytime highs will reach just 8 to 14 degrees Celsius

In Seoul, the morning temperature is expected to drop to minus 1 degree Celsius, marking the first subzero reading of the fall. The wind chill could fall as low as minus 4 degrees Celsius.

"Strong winds will make it feel even colder than the actual temperature," the KMA said. "Morning temperatures could fall below freezing, particularly in inland areas, potentially causing ice to form. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect their crops."

Chilly conditions are expected to continue through early next week. From Sunday through Tuesday, morning temperatures are forecast to range from minus 1 to 8 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 7 to 15 degrees Celsius, below seasonal averages.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal seasonal levels starting on Nov. 11.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]