Korea braces for brutal heatwave after monsoon ends

A thermometer shows a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as heat shimmers rise from the road in the background in western Seoul on July 27. NEWS1

The weather agency warned that a heat dome could keep temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) at life-threatening levels across much of the country, especially in the southeast.

A prolonged spell of extreme heat with daily highs reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) is expected throughout this week after the end of the summer monsoon, the state-run Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Monday.

"Extremely hot weather has persisted since last weekend, and the monsoon season ended on Sunday in the central region and on Saturday in the southern region," the KMA said.

The monsoon season had already ended on Jeju Island on July 19.

This year's monsoon arrived later than usual. The rainy season began on June 30 in Jeju and the southern region, and on July 1 in the central region.

On average, the monsoon begins on June 19 in Jeju, June 23 in the southern region and June 25 in the central region, based on climate data from 1991 to 2020.

The end of the rainy season this year, however, was largely in line with historical averages.

Workers farm strawberries beneath sun shades in South Gyeongsang on July 27. YONHAP

The monsoon typically ends on July 20 in Jeju, July 24 in the southern region and July 26 in the central region — almost exactly when it did this year.

The end of the monsoon has given way to extreme heat, particularly across the country's southern regions.

On Monday, the mercury climbed to 39.2 degrees Celsius in Dong District in inland Daegu city. Daily highs in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, reached 39.1 degrees Celsius. Changnyeong County, South Gyeongsang, saw a high of 39 degrees Celsius.

The KMA issued a heat wave emergency warning, the highest level of the three-tier heat alert system, for Changwon and Jinju in South Gyeongsang. A total of 16 county- and city-level regions were under the heat wave emergency warning.

A car's thermometer reads an outside temperature of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in an outdoor parking lot in Daegu on July 27. NEWS1

Forecasters expect the near-40-degree Celsius heat to continue for the time being as a so-called heat dome remains in place over the Korean Peninsula. A heat dome is a high-pressure atmospheric system that traps hot and humid air.

The phenomenon is driven by the North Pacific High in the lower and middle atmosphere and the hot, dry Tibetan High in the upper atmosphere, which together contain heat over the Korean Peninsula.

"Life-threatening levels of extreme heat are expected, particularly across southeastern parts of South Jeolla and the Gyeongsang region, where heat wave emergency warnings are in effect,” the KMA said. The weather agency also asked people to take safety precautions.

A merchant rests with a hand fan and an electric fan at a traditional market in South Gyeongsang on July 27. YONHAP

The agency also urged people to suspend all nonessential outdoor activities and work during the hottest part of the day. It advised people to seek shade, cooling shelters or air-conditioned facilities and stay hydrated.

Although the monsoon season has ended, unstable atmospheric conditions could still trigger sudden downpours across inland parts of the central region and North Gyeongsang.

"Parts of Gangwon could see intense showers of 20 to 30 millimeters (0.78 to 1.18 inches) per hour through Monday evening," a KMA official said.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]