Korea basic livelihood benefit recipients top 2.8 million, with older adults making up 44%

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Continued summer heat causes sharp rise in bacterial gastrointestinal infections in Korea
The number of cases has jumped 23.5 percent this year, as health authorities urge stricter safety practices such as thoroughly cooking food and washing hands.
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Korean mochi brand or new Tokyo Banana product?
Tokyo Berry is facing criticism over packaging and marketing that consumers say closely resemble Japan’s iconic Tokyo Banana brand.
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Super Typhoon Dolphin may make or break Korea’s ongoing heat wave
Super Typhoon Dolphin’s uncertain path could either extend Korea’s brutal heat wave next week or bring heavy rain and damaging winds.
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With the abortion pill unavailable, Korean women resort to cancer drug to end pregnancies
Despite a legal change, mifepristone remains inaccessible, leaving little option but to an immunosuppressant that takes weeks to work.