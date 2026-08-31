Korea bans travel to Balochistan amid separatist violence surge

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Chey Tae-won urges Korea, Japan to build shared economic strength
The KCCI chairman and SK Group head proposed cooperation on markets, startups, AI data and passport-free travel at a meeting in Sendai, Japan.
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Korea, India look to ‘upgrade’ bilateral trade pact, set to hold culture festival: Ambassador
India’s ambassador says negotiations to upgrade the 2010 trade agreement have resumed as Seoul and New Delhi pursue $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.
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Korea, U.S. deepen nuclear physics partnership with new quantum committee
The two countries agreed in Washington to expand cooperation in nuclear, high-energy and computational science research.
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Families urge Seoul to expand search for Koreans missing in Nepal floods
Relatives of three Koreans missing near a Nepal hydropower site urge Seoul to press authorities for a ground search after five days.