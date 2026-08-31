Korea bans travel to Balochistan amid separatist violence surge

Images of a travel ban map of Pakistan MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Seoul issued its highest travel warning for parts of Pakistan's southwestern province, urging Koreans to cancel trips and evacuate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday imposed a Level 4 travel ban on parts of Pakistan amid a surge in violence linked to coordinated separatist attacks.

The ban — the highest of the country's four-tier travel warning system — will take effect at 11 p.m. in the southwestern province of Balochistan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Parts of the province are also subject to a travel ban imposed by the Pakistani government.

Under the law, those who visit or stay in areas under the highest-level travel ban without special permission can be punished.

The ministry urged those planning to visit the region to cancel their trips and those residing there to evacuate.





Yonhap