Korea urged Uruguay to play an active role in restarting stalled FTA negotiations with the Mercosur bloc, while discussing AI and broader economic cooperation.

Seoul's First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo asked Uruguay on Friday to play an “active” role in resuming negotiations on an FTA between Korea and the South American trade bloc Mercosur in talks with his Uruguayan counterpart in Seoul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Park made the call in the meeting with Uruguay's Deputy Foreign Minister Valeria Csukasi, noting that Uruguay serves as Mercosur's rotating chair in the second half of this year and coordinator for the trade negotiations with Korea, according to the ministry.

Mercosur consists of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, along with several associate members. Korea and the bloc launched negotiations over a trade deal in 2018, but formal trade talks have stalled since 2021.

“Vice Minister Park emphasized that resuming negotiations on the Korea-Mercosur trade agreement is an important task for expanding economic cooperation between the two sides,” the ministry said in a press release.

During the talks, Park noted that Uruguay provided Korea with 70,000 blankets and financial aid during the 1950-53 Korean War, as he expressed hope that the two countries will further expand high-level exchanges and practical cooperation.

Csukasi said that Uruguay hopes to expand bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, which she said have been emerging as crucial elements that define the competitiveness of future industries, according to the ministry.

Park explained Korea's AI strategy and called for joint efforts to explore mutually beneficial ways for bilateral cooperation.







Yonhap