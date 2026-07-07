Korea, Asean discuss ways to advance partnership, promote peace

Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hye, center, speaks during a diplomatic event with delegations from Southeast Asian countries held in Seoul on July 7. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Officials meeting in Seoul reviewed plans to expand the strategic partnership, boost AI and cultural cooperation and coordinate on regional security issues ahead of the Asean foreign ministers’ talks.

Representatives of Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) met Tuesday in Seoul to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in security, economic and other areas, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hye attended the annual Korea-Asean Dialogue, along with officials from the 11 member states of Asean, according to the ministry. Tuesday's meeting came ahead of a series of Asean-related foreign ministerial meetings set to take place this month.

The participants reviewed progress in implementing plans to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides and exchanged views on ways to further expand cooperation.

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Chung introduced the government's vision of sharing Korea's strengths in AI with Asean and promoting joint growth in cultural and creative industries based on the global popularity of Korean culture.

She also called for Asean's support and active participation in cooperative projects proposed by the Seoul government, including one aimed at combating scam-related crimes.

The participants also exchanged views on major regional and international issues, including developments on the Korean Peninsula, the South China Sea and the situation in Myanmar.

“We reaffirmed [our] commitment to pursuing a Korean Peninsula where the two Koreas can coexist peacefully and prosper together, and expressed hope for continued close cooperation with Asean to promote sustainable peace and stability in the region,” the ministry said in a release.

Asean foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Manila later this month. Korea plans to take part in related meetings, including the Asean-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Asean Regional Forum, to discuss regional security issues and ways to deepen cooperation.







Yonhap