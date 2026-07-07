Korea, Asean discuss ways to advance partnership, promote peace

Read more
-
Top diplomats of Korea, U.S., Japan to meet on sidelines of NATO summit
As Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to skip the summit, officials say that the ministerial meeting will provide an alternative opportunity to reaffirm the momentum of trilateral cooperation.
-
Lee departs for Turkey to attend NATO summit
Turkey marks the first leg of President Lee Jae Myung's two-nation trip, after which he will head to Mongolia to meet with his Mongolian counterpart and discuss bilateral ties.
-
Korea, Singapore hold 2nd round of talks to upgrade bilateral FTA
Seoul and Singapore began a new round of negotiations to upgrade their bilateral free trade deal, focusing on supply chains, the green economy and aviation services.
-
Trump restates tariffs have driven Korean, Japanese, other auto firms to build plants in U.S.
The U.S. president said tariffs pushed Korean, Japanese and German automakers to expand American production as he renewed his manufacturing agenda.