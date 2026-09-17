Korea and France resume joint air drills

F-35As and Rafales trained in refueling and tactical flights as Seoul and Paris seek closer military interoperability.

Published
한프 연합공중훈련 (서울=연합뉴스) 공군은 프랑스 항공우주군과 15일부터 17일까지 청주기지에서 연합공중훈련을 실시한다고 밝혔다. 사진은 연합공중훈련에 참가한 F-35A 전투기 조종사 박지훈 소령(오른쪽)과 라팔 전투기 조종사 발렌틴 대위가 손을 맞잡고 기념 촬영하는 모습. 2026.9.17 [공군 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-09-17 10:17:45/
Pilots from the Korean and French air force pose together during Korea-France aerial drills in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Sept. 17.

Korea and France staged a joint aerial exercise this week aimed at enhancing interoperability between their troops, the Korean Air Force said Thursday.

The three-day drills, which kicked off Tuesday, took place at an air base in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, according to the armed service.

It marks the first joint drills between Korea and France in three years.

Related Article

The Air Force mobilized its F-35A stealth jets and KC-330 Cygnus multirole aerial tankers, among others, while the French Air Force deployed two Rafale fighter jets and an A-330 aerial refueling tanker for the drills.

The French team was mobilized as part of France's "Pégase" mission designed to inspect its interoperability and deterrence capabilities with allied forces. The exercise is scheduled to take place across nine countries, including Canada, the United States and Japan, from Sept. 8 through Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, the Korean and French air forces conducted mutual aerial refueling designed to enhance the understanding of their respective aerial refueling systems.

The air forces also staged joint tactical flights by dividing teams into allied and enemy forces, and the pilots from both nations shared their thoughts on strategic flight tactics and aircraft operational methods.

한프 연합공중훈련 (서울=연합뉴스) 공군은 프랑스 항공우주군과 15일부터 17일까지 청주기지에서 연합공중훈련을 실시한다고 밝혔다. 사진은 우리 공군 KC-330 다목적공중급유수송기가 프로브 앤 드로그 방식으로 프랑스 항공우주군 라팔 전투기 2대에 동시에 공중급유를 하는 모습. 2026.9.17 [공군 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-09-17 10:16:30/
A Korean Air Force KC-330 tanker flies alongside two French Rafale fighter jets during joint aerial drills on Sept. 17.

Additionally, the Korean and French air forces staged aerial performances at a memorial cemetery in Busan early Wednesday to commemorate the sacrifices of UN troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. Three F-35A stealth jets from Korea and two Rafale fighter jets from France were mobilized for the air show.

Maj. Gen. Vincent Chusseau, commander of the French Space Command, said the visit by French aerial assets to Korea marks a "stepping stone" to enhance operational interoperability between the air forces.

"The reason the French aircraft visited Korea through the Pégase mission was to review the French air and space forces' role as Korea's partner to counter regional challenges, and [it] serves as a stepping stone to enhance operational interoperability between the troops," Chusseau said in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency.

The French commander highlighted that the two nations have strengthened their relations through "deep friendship and trust" across all sectors, noting this year marks the 140th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.


Yonhap

defense air force france korea

Read more

See more articles