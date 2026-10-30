Korea and Canada expand AI, bio and quantum research cooperation

Koo Hyuk Chae, the first Korean vice minister of science and ICT, right, shakes hands with Philip Jennings, Canadian deputy minister of innovation, science and economic development, in central Seoul on Oct. 30. MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND ICT

The two countries discussed stronger cooperation in AI, biotechnology and quantum technology at their fifth joint science, technology and innovation committee meeting in Seoul.

Korea and Canada held the fifth meeting of their joint committee on science, technology and innovation this week in Seoul, where they engaged in policy exchanges in cutting-edge sectors, including AI, bio and quantum technology, Seoul's Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday.

The two-day event came as the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of their signing of the agreement for science, technology and innovation cooperation in 2015, a document to establish a regulatory framework for bilateral partnerships in science and technology.

During the gathering, the National Research Foundation of Korea and the National Research Council of Canada agreed to promote joint research, as well as resource and personnel exchanges.

The two countries also shared policy trends in cutting-edge sectors, while discussing areas of cooperation in future growth industries and research security, the science ministry added.





Yonhap