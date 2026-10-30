Korea and Canada expand AI, bio and quantum research cooperation

Read more
-
Lee, Saudi crown prince agree over phone to strengthen cooperation as 'future-oriented strategic partners'
During the phone call, President Lee Jae Myung and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that they "look forward to developing bilateral ties to a higher level, even in a grave situation posed by the war" in the Middle East.
-
U.S. sees scope for nuclear fuel-cycle cooperation with Korea
A U.S. official says Washington sees potential for nuclear fuel-cycle cooperation with Korea, including uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing under the 123 Agreement.
-
Foreign minister departs for G20 meeting of top envoys and talks with Rubio
Cho Hyun is expected to discuss developments on the Korean Peninsula as Seoul and Washington sift through issues.
-
Czech envoy highlights nuclear power ties at national day event
Czech Ambassador to Korea Ivan Jancarek touched on growing ties at a reception marking 108 years since the founding of Czechoslovakia.