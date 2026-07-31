Korea ambassador asks new U.S. envoy Michelle Steel to advance alliance's 'new leap'

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South Korea, Chile to reactivate 10-year dormant FTA committee, advance minerals, defense cooperation
Seoul and Santiago agreed to restart a joint free trade agreement committee after a decade to upgrade their free trade pact and expand cooperation in critical minerals, defense and security.
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Partisanship over new envoy hurts national interest (KOR)
New U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel begins her post in Korea amid airport protests, ending a long vacancy and raising stakes for alliance diplomacy.
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Seoul weighs Hormuz surveillance deployment
Korea is considering sending reconnaissance assets near the Strait of Hormuz as it weighs alliance commitments to Washington against mounting regional risks.
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Partisanship over new envoy hurts national interest
New U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel begins her post in Korea amid airport protests, ending a long vacancy and raising stakes for alliance diplomacy.