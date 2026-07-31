Korea ambassador asks new U.S. envoy Michelle Steel to advance alliance's 'new leap'

Kang Kyung-wha, Korea's ambassador to the United States, walks to a meeting with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs annex in central Seoul on July 15. NEWS1

Ahead of Michelle Steel’s posting to Seoul, Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha called on her to help expand the Korea-U.S. alliance beyond security into trade, technology and other strategic sectors.

Korea's Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha called on new U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Michelle Steel to play an important role in advancing the bilateral alliance's "new leap" during a meeting last week, her office said Thursday.

Kang and Steel met on July 21 before Steel's departure for Seoul to assume the ambassadorial post. Steel arrived in Seoul on Thursday as the two countries face a series of joint tasks, including implementing last year's bilateral agreements on security, trade and investment.

"Ambassador Kang asked Ambassador Steel to play an important role for the alliance's new leap forward, as the two countries' relationship is developing into a jointly prosperous, future-oriented partnership by expanding cooperation beyond security to include the economy, cutting-edge technologies, shipbuilding and nuclear energy," the Korean Embassy wrote on Facebook.

Steel said that she would play her part in further advancing the alliance, according to the embassy.

Upon arrival in Korea, Steel vowed to ensure that the alliance remains the "linchpin" of regional peace and security, calling it one of the world's strongest alliances.





Yonhap