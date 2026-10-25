Korea adds more winter flights to Japan, China

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Alive and rolling: Kim crosses new Yalu bridge by car as false death rumors spread
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's unprecedented drive into China followed unsubstantiated online claims that he had died of a brain haemorrhage.
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Foreign health insurance surplus tops 1 trillion won
Korea's national health insurance system collected a record 1.01 trillion won ($763 million) surplus from foreign subscribers in 2025, though Chinese subscribers returned to a deficit.
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Kim Jong-un flexes China ties in possible message to Trump
Kim’s surprise Dandong trip highlighted North Korea’s solidarity with China ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and potential U.S. talks.
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Giant Korean flag unfurled on Dokdo in video for Dokdo Day
A drone video released for Dokdo Day shows 70 Koreans unfurling a giant Taegeukgi on Dokdo, promoting the East Sea islets to foreign tourists.