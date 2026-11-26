Passengers wait in the waiting area of Ulsan Station on Nov. 26, the first day of a work-to-rule protest by the Korean Railway Workers’ Union. YONHAP

Three passenger services were canceled Thursday as unionized rail workers began a campaign that could escalate into an indefinite strike in December.

Unionized workers at Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) launched a work-to-rule action Thursday, forcing the rail operator to cancel three passenger trains.

Under the action, which began at 9 a.m. and is set to last through Dec. 4, the workers plan to strictly adhere to safety and other regulations, such as not driving trains faster to make up for lost time, refusing to work overtime and responding to passenger complaints in line with manuals, according to the Korean Railway Workers' Union.

Through the campaign, the union is demanding improvements to the employee promotion system, extra allowances and additional personnel. It has threatened to launch an indefinite general strike on Dec. 10 if its demands are not addressed.

Korail said it canceled operations of three regular trains scheduled for Thursday due to the collective action as of 3 p.m., including two ITX-Saemaul services.

It also canceled a Mugunghwa train scheduled to depart from Yongsan Station in central Seoul to Yeosu, Jeonnam-Gwangju, at 3:10 p.m., after more than an hourlong delay, forcing 431 passengers to turn back.

"As prolonged delays to train rollouts are expected due to the rail union's work-to-rule campaign, operations were suspended to minimize passenger inconveniences," a Korail official said.

Korail operates the KTX and SR high-speed trains, the ITX-Saemaul and Mugunghwa trains and parts of the subway network in the capital area.

The union has contended that rail workers have kept train services running on time through endless overtime and holiday work, as well as by working alone in dangerous environments, and that if working to rule leads to delays or suspensions, it will prove the lack of personnel.





Yonhap