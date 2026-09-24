Knot-inspired cap a hit with Japanese tourists as Seoul's official merch catches on

Seoul is finding a new way into foreign tourists' suitcases, as the city's official merchandise — ranging from fashionable hats to stickers and key chains — gains popularity with visitors.

A photo of a belt cap uploaded to X by a Japanese user garnered around 7,900 retweets and 32,000 likes as of Wednesday. But it wasn't just any cap. It was an official Seoul souvenir created in collaboration with traditional knot fashion brand ONGO.

The cap features a modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean knots, with a decorative knot replacing the adjustable strap typically found at the back. Long black ribbons extend from the side and can be styled in different ways, including being braided into the wearer's hair.

The belt cap is just one example of Seoul merchandise catching the attention of younger shoppers. Those in their 20s and 30s were the main customers of Seoul merch through online and offline sales channels this year, the city said Wednesday.

Seoul launched its official souvenir brand, Seoul Goods, in 2024. While tastes varied, products incorporating traditional elements and Seoul landmarks, or featuring distinctive designs, proved popular.

The 3,000-won ($2.10) stickers featuring Seoul landmarks ranked first in offline sales at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Design Store, where Seoul Goods products are sold, from January through July 31. They were followed by a 1,500-won postcard featuring Seoul's four city gates and palaces, a 2,000-won cat postcard and 10,000-won magnets featuring Mount Namsan and Gwanghwamun.

The Dongdaemun Design Plaza Design Store, which sells Seoul Goods products, is pictured in an undated photo. SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION

A 23,500-won set of playing cards featuring Seoul's mascot Haechi ranked first in the DDP Design Store's online sales during the same period. A 10,000-won baekho (white tiger) plush keychain was No. 2, followed by a 50,000-won silk scarf printed with Gyeongjo Obudo, or the Map of the Five Districts of the Capital.

Higher-priced products have also found buyers thanks to their distinctive designs. Seoul Goods' 99,000-won durumagi raincoat, a modern reinterpretation of the traditional Korean outer garment, sold out, the city said.

Many foreigners have been visiting as well. A Seoul Goods merch store opened at the Seoul Gallery, in the basement of Seoul City Hall in central Seoul, in February, and foreign visitors accounted for more than 22 percent of customers.

The Seoul Goods merch store at Seoul Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul, is shown in an undated photo. SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION

The city sells Seoul Goods products at six Seoul My Soul Shops in Jongno, Myeongdong, Gwanghwamun and Seoul Gallery in central Seoul, Gangnam Station in southern Seoul and Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul. The products are also sold at the DDP Design Store and online.

Seoul plans to expand its merchandise lineup in collaboration with small businesses, designers and private brands, with products that incorporate the city's culture and stories.

“The belt cap’s popularity on Japanese social media, along with purchasing data from foreign customers, shows that designs inspired by Seoul have strong appeal beyond Korea,” said Kim Hyung-rae, a Seoul Metropolitan Government public relations official. “We will continue to work with small businesses, designers and private brands to create products that showcase Seoul’s culture and stories.”





BY KIM MIN-WOOK [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



