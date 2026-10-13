Knife attack at Incheon Homeplus injures eight, leaves one unresponsive

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Busan rides wave of fame from celebrity shark as calls for third rescue grow
A lawmaker urged a third attempt as conditions in the waterway change, while injuries to Bukangi's snout and head are also raising concerns.
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Special counsel seeks to uphold sentence invalidating Yoon's presidential election win
The sentence, if upheld, would require the People Power Party to return 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) in campaign reimbursements to the election watchdog.
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Police probe cruise control in deadly highway crash
An investigation by police into whether an SUV driver using adaptive cruise control failed to notice slowed traffic before a five-vehicle crash killed two men in Jangsu County is underway.
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Cheongju Airport leads regional international passenger growth as new routes expand
Surging overseas travel demand has put Cheongju on track to surpass 5 million annual passengers for the first time.