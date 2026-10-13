Knife attack at Incheon Homeplus injures eight, leaves one unresponsive

The 119 emergency line received a report of a stabbing at the hypermarket's Guwol branch in Namdong District, Incheon. Police officers who arrived at the scene arrested a man suspected of carrying out the attack.

News Team
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The logo of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency

A knife attack at a commercial building that houses a Homeplus hypermarket in Incheon on Tuesday afternoon left eight people injured, including one unresponsive victim.

The 119 emergency line received a report of a stabbing at about 1:49 p.m., police and fire authorities said. The incident occurred at the building that houses Homeplus’s Guwol branch in Namdong District.

Police and paramedics subdued a man at the scene, and police arrested him.

The Incheon Namdong Police Station plans to question the suspect and witnesses to determine the attacker’s motive and how the incident unfolded.


Update, Oct. 13, 2026: Added information about the man’s arrest and the police station’s statement.


BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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