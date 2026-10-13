Knife attack at Incheon Homeplus injures eight, leaves one unresponsive

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The 119 emergency line received a report of a stabbing at the hypermarket's Guwol branch in Namdong District, Incheon. Police officers who arrived at the scene arrested a man suspected of carrying out the attack.

A knife attack at a commercial building that houses a Homeplus hypermarket in Incheon on Tuesday afternoon left eight people injured, including one unresponsive victim.

The 119 emergency line received a report of a stabbing at about 1:49 p.m., police and fire authorities said. The incident occurred at the building that houses Homeplus’s Guwol branch in Namdong District.

Police and paramedics subdued a man at the scene, and police arrested him.

The Incheon Namdong Police Station plans to question the suspect and witnesses to determine the attacker’s motive and how the incident unfolded.





Update, Oct. 13, 2026: Added information about the man’s arrest and the police station’s statement.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]