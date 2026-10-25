Kim’s China visit revives Trump summit talk, but odds fade before APEC

Kim Jong-un’s trip to Dandong recalls the run-up to past meetings with Donald Trump, though Seoul and Washington see little chance of a summit this year.

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김정은, 중국방문 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 지난 24일 중국의 6·25전쟁 참전 기념일을 앞두고 랴오닝성 단둥을 방문해 북중 간 혈맹관계를 재확인하고 친선 계승 의지를 밝혔다고 조선중앙통신이 25일 보도했다. 2026.10.25 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-25 08:14:30/
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, shakes hands with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in China on Oct. 24.

WASHINGTON — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s surprise visit to China on Saturday has renewed attention to the possibility of another summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The trip echoes Kim’s visits to China before his 2018 and 2019 summits with Trump, but officials in Seoul and Washington see fading chances of a meeting this year.

Kim visited Dandong, China, on Saturday and met with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and China’s fourth-highest-ranking official.

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The visit came less than a month before both Kim and Trump are expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18 and 19.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized his personal relationship with Kim during his second term and expressed a strong desire to resume U.S.-North Korea talks.

In August, Trump said he planned to meet Kim within the year. The comment fueled speculation that the two leaders could resume talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Kim visited China ahead of each of his summits with Trump during Trump’s first term.

Kim traveled to China in March and May 2018 before the first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June that year. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in January 2019, a month before his second summit with Trump in Hanoi.

China's President Xi Jinping, right, waves next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a farewell ceremony in Pyongyang on June 9.

Still, experts caution against interpreting Kim’s latest China trip as groundwork for another U.S.-North Korea summit.

Kim met Xi directly ahead of his previous summits with Trump. This time, however, Kim met Wang, China’s fourth-highest-ranking official, instead of the Chinese president.

The talks also reportedly focused largely on expanding trade following the opening of the New Yalu River Bridge on Oct. 15. The bridge connects Dandong with Sinuiju in North Pyongan Province in North Korea.

Assessments in the United States have also grown more skeptical about the likelihood of a summit, as North Korea has failed to respond to Trump’s repeated interest in restarting talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in demilitarized zone, on June 30, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in the inter-Korean demilitarized zone on June 30, 2019.

“I don’t know,” Trump said on Monday, when asked about the possibility of meeting Kim during the APEC summit.

South Korean and U.S. officials now see “fading chances” of a U.S.-North Korea summit taking place by the end of the year, according to Reuters.

“The U.S. has received no response from North Korea on holding a Trump-Kim meeting, and there is little time left before a regional summit in China next month where it might occur,” Reuters said on Friday.

North Korea’s effective demand for recognition as a nuclear-armed state as a precondition for resuming dialogue has also been cited as an obstacle to renewed U.S.-North Korea talks.

(평양 노동신문=뉴스1) = 북한 노동당 기관지 노동신문은 25일 김 총비서가 전날 '중국인민지원군 조선전선참전 76주년을 맞아 중국 단둥을 방문하고 '항미원조기념관'을 찾았다'라고 보도했다. 중국 측에서는 권력 서열 4위인 왕후닝 중국인민정치협상회의(정협) 전국위원회 주석이 단둥으로 나와 김 총비서를 직접 맞이했다. [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. DB 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. Redistribution Prohibited] rodongphoto@news1.kr(평양 노동신문=뉴스1) =
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center left, walks with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, center right, in Dandong, China, on Oct. 24.

North Korea has also expanded military and economic cooperation with Russia amid the war in Ukraine and strengthened ties with China. Those improved external economic conditions have fueled analysis that Pyongyang sees little urgency in returning to talks with Washington.

Ultimately, whether another U.S.-North Korea summit takes place could depend on how flexible Trump is on denuclearization.

Asked whether denuclearization remained the goal of renewed talks with Kim, Trump declined to answer directly, saying he didn’t want to talk about it.

The remark fueled speculation that Trump may be trying to entice Kim back to the negotiating table. At the same time, it raised concerns that any renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue could push denuclearization to the sidelines.


BY KANG TAE-HWA [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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