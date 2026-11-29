Barriers are lined up against a riverside walkway near the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge in Dandong, Liaoning Province, on Nov. 29. YONHAP

Preparations near the border are fueling expectations of an early December summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping that could deepen economic and military ties.

Signs that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to China is imminent are mounting, fueling speculation that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China could take place early next month.

If the summit does take place, it would mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Xi's state visit to Pyongyang in June. Such a meeting could further deepen North Korea's strategic ties with China, on top of its growing alignment with Russia.

The South Korean government considers a visit to China by Kim and a subsequent summit between leaders of North Korea and China highly likely and is closely monitoring related developments, according to multiple sources on Sunday.

Japan's Kyodo News also reported Sunday that a proposal to hold a summit between North Korea and China was scheduled for early December, and that Kim planned to visit several Chinese cities, citing diplomatic sources.

Signs of preparations for a visit by a top-ranking North Korean figure have been detected along the North Korea-China border in Dandong, in China's northeastern Liaoning Province.

Construction screens were installed around the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, which connects North Korea and China across the Yalu River, on Saturday afternoon. Rooms at the nearby Zhonglian Hotel were also found to be unavailable for booking through Dec. 4.

Similar developments were observed when Kim's private train, known as the Taeyangho, passed through Dandong as he traveled to Beijing to attend China's Victory Day celebrations on Sept. 3 last year. The event commemorates China's victory over Japan in World War II.

But because Dandong could once again serve merely as a transit point, as it did in September last year, Kim's final destination remains unclear.

The Zhonglian Hotel in Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, is pictured on Nov. 29. YONHAP

Kim made a surprise day trip to Dandong on Oct. 24, although he did not meet with Xi. The potential visit would mark his return to China after just over a month.

Kim Song-nam, a member of the Political Bureau and director of the International Department of North Korea's Workers' Party, visited several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Qingdao, from Nov. 3 to 7. The trip may have been intended to review the North Korean leader's itinerary in advance.

Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong Province, is home to several key Chinese military installations, including the headquarters of the North Sea Fleet and submarine bases.

During the North Korea-China summit in Pyongyang on June 8, Xi publicly proposed to Kim that the two countries strengthen exchanges in the military sphere.

Depending on Kim's itinerary for the possible China trip, exchanges between North Korea and China could expand beyond economic cooperation into the military sphere. Such a development could further strengthen Kim's strategic position by opening the door to combined military exercises with China in addition to those with Russia.

Despite growing indications of an imminent visit, Seoul remains cautious.

“We cannot even confirm whether Xi will be his counterpart at the meeting,” a South Korean government source said, striking a cautious note. No signs of Kim traveling by train or other means between Pyongyang and Sinuiju had reportedly been detected as of Sunday morning.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center left, is accompanied by Wang Huning, second from right, a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, third from right, during a farewell ceremony at the New Yalu River Bridge, which connects North Korea and China, following Kim's visit to Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, on Oct. 24, in this photo released by the Xinhua News Agency. AP/YONHAP

Meanwhile, Kim unveiled a new highly enriched uranium facility in Yongbyon, North Korea, and what appeared to be a reactor for a nuclear-powered submarine on Wednesday. The disclosure is seen as an explicit message to neighboring countries that there would be no abandonment of nuclear weapons.

The message is potentially directed not only at the United States but also at China, which has not formally recognized North Korea's status as a nuclear-armed state.

A major multilateral gathering is also scheduled for next month. Following the trilateral summit between the United States, China and Russia in Shenzen on Nov. 19, the Group of 20 summit is scheduled to take place in Florida on Dec. 14 and 15.

If Kim pursues a summit with Xi, it could be part of a broader strategy to coordinate with China on keeping North Korea's denuclearization from taking center stage at major multilateral diplomatic gatherings.

“There may also be an economic objective of overcoming the difficulties posed by sanctions by fully revitalizing trade between North Korea and China, which has so far been slow to recover,” Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.

Kim may also be seeking to bolster internal unity by highlighting diplomatic achievements through a summit with China ahead of a year-end plenary meeting of the Workers' Party.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Pyongyang International Airport on June 9, following Xi's state visit to North Korea, in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on June 10. NEWS1

North Korea will convene the third plenary meeting of the ninth Central Committee of the Workers' Party late next month, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported Saturday. The meeting will review the year's domestic and foreign affairs and set targets for the coming year.

The possibility that Kim's anticipated visit to China is part of careful groundwork for renewed dialogue with the United States cannot be ruled out.

When Washington and Pyongyang were engaged in talks in 2018 and 2019, Kim met with Xi on multiple occasions before and after his summits with U.S. President Donald Trump, closely coordinating their strategies.

But much has changed since then. North Korea's international standing has improved markedly. Its nuclear capabilities have become more advanced, while its ties with China have loosened somewhat compared to that period. These changes have led some within the South Korean government to caution that it is premature to interpret a North Korea-China summit as a precursor to a North Korea-U. S. summit.

Regardless of the motivation, another meeting with Xi would likely further strengthen Kim's strategic position.

Whether the visit will materialize remains to be seen, given that what Kim stands to gain from another trip to China after just over a month remains unclear.

“We are closely monitoring various developments,” South Korea's National Intelligence Service said.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



