Kim Yo-jong warns of 'new countermeasures' at border

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Seoul wants the wheel, but Washington questions its readiness (KOR)
As Seoul seeks wartime command transfer, U.S. concerns over North Korea and regional threats underscore the need for stronger joint defense planning.
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'That closet would have been my deathbed': A North Korean defector’s legal victory against Kim Jong-un
Choi Min-kyeong recounts surviving a reeducation camp and becoming the first North Korean-born defector to win a damages suit against Pyongyang in a South Korean court.
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Seoul wants the wheel, but Washington questions its readiness
As Seoul seeks wartime command transfer, U.S. concerns over North Korea and regional threats underscore the need for stronger joint defense planning.
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North Korea to resume using loudspeakers along border by end of October
Kim Yo-jong said Pyongyang will reactivate anti-South Korea propaganda broadcasts along the entire inter-Korean border this month.