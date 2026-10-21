Kim Yo-jong warns of 'new countermeasures' at border

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader kim Jong-un, speaks in an event held in North Korea in a footage carried by Korean Central TV. YONHAP

North Korea says it will place new border measures and anti-South loudspeakers on standby within days.

Kim Yo-jong, director of North Korea's General Affairs Department of the Workers’ Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned Thursday of "new countermeasures" at her country's border with South Korea.

"Our new countermeasures will get into the alert for duty at all the southern border line and the loudspeakers against the ROK will be on standby in a matter of days," Kim Yo-jong said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). ROK is an abbreviation for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The remarks came a day after she warned in a separate statement that Pyongyang would resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts toward South Korea later this month.

Kim also defended North Korea's projects to fortify its border.

"Within the territory where our sovereignty is exercised, the permanent project for the southern border will be surely and successfully continued according to our purposes," she said.

"If the permanent project for the southern border is carried out, the danger of military conflict between the DPRK and the ROK will be considerably lowered and many complicated problems will be solved," she added. DPRK is an abbreviation for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.





Yonhap