Kim Yo-jong rejects U.S. hacking allegations but leaves door open to dialogue in rebuke

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 2, 2019. AP/YONHAP

The Workers' Party heavyweight labeled the accusation "a political provocation" but ended on a measured note, saying that there are "issues to reconsider."

Kim Yo-jong, the department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, strongly rejected Washington’s accusations linking Pyongyang to a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency heist but stopped short of threatening retaliation and left the door ajar to dialogue, fueling speculation that North Korea is seeking to keep the hacking allegations from complicating potential talks with the United States.

On Monday, Kim dismissed recent accusations by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that a North Korea-linked hacking group was behind an attack on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, as “absurd rhetoric” in an English statement reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.

“It is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the [United States] misleads the international public opinion as if all the cybercrimes in different parts of the world are our deeds,” she said, referring to the initialism for North Korea’s official name.





“This is a sinister attempt to damage the international image of the DPRK and undermine its dignity and national prestige and another grave violation of the sovereignty of the DPRK in the new sphere.”

The FBI said in a press release on Saturday that the North was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance around Thursday. It officially identified TraderTraitor, a North Korea-linked hacking group, as responsible for the attack.

The FBI also believes that the stolen assets are being converted into Ethereum and expects further money laundering to follow.

Kim also claimed that Washington had previously blamed North Korea for last year’s hacking of the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit and took aim at the U.S. policy of establishing a strategic cryptocurrency reserve.

“The international community needs to recall once again the fact that as soon as the present U.S. administration took office last year, it announced that it would confiscate illegally stolen cryptocurrency assets and use them as a state's strategic reserve,” she said.

Her remarks appeared to be an attempt to turn the tables on Washington by raising questions about U.S. cryptocurrency policies while categorically denying allegations of North Korean involvement in hacking activities.

Experts have taken particular note of Kim’s decision to personally address the allegations, marking the first time she has directly responded to international accusations involving cybercrime.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, speaks in an undated file photo distributed by the state-run Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1





The staggering scale of the losses and growing international fallout suggest that North Korea may be taking the allegations seriously and has chosen to respond at a higher level.

Even so, Kim ended her statement with a more reserved expression — “issues to reconsider” — rather than the customary warning of retaliation. While criticizing Washington, she stopped short of mentioning any specific retaliatory measures.

The choice of words has fueled speculation that Pyongyang is deliberately leaving its options open with an eye toward possible dialogue with Washington.

“North Korea’s use of reserved language suggests that something is at stake, including the possibility of contact between Pyongyang and Washington,” Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said. “There may also be concerns that the issue could disrupt the diplomatic momentum for North Korea-U.S. dialogue that could emerge around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.”

Yang Moo-jin, a distinguished professor at the University of North Korean Studies, also described the statement as “a message signaling an intention to strategically link the issue to matters such as North Korea-U.S. dialogue.”





Updated, Nov. 3, 2026: Added information about Kim Yo-jong’s statement.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]