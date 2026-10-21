Kim Yo-jong hardens stance on North's southern border

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the remarks after she and other officials inspected key sites involved in the fortification work.

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북한 박정천, 남부국경 요새화 공사 현장 시찰 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 박정천 북한 국방성 고문이 지난 20일 남부국경 요새화 공사 현장의 주요 지점들을 리일환 노동당 비서와 김여정 당 부장, 인민군 총참모부 주요 지휘관들과 함께 시찰했다고 조선중앙통신이 21일 보도했다. 2026.10.21 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-21 15:34:35/
Kim Yo-jong, second from left in the front, and other North Korean officials inspect North Korea's southern borders on Oct. 20 in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 21.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that the country’s drive to fortify its southern border can never be reversed after inspecting construction sites along the frontier.

Kim Yo-jong and Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to the North’s ministry of national defense, inspected key sites involved in the fortification work on Tuesday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday. Ri Il-hwan, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, was also present.

Kim Yo-jong stressed that Pyongyang’s military leadership should make clear to Seoul that its new firepower units had already taken their firing positions. She also ruled out any compromise over the border, saying that North Korea would not yield in exercising what it considers its territorial sovereignty.

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She then emphasized that Kim Jong-un had issued “an order to fortify the border with an enemy state to be eternally impregnable,” according to the KCNA.

The KCNA said that Pak and other officials inspected the barriers being built to make the border permanent and encouraged troops working to reinforce the frontier despite what the agency described as interference and threats from the South.

He also laid out the North’s position on what he described as serious provocations aimed at interfering with the country’s exercise of sovereignty within its own territory.

Seoul was trying to use Pyongyang’s border barrier construction as a pretext for provocation, he argued. He also dismissed claims that North Korean troops had crossed the border as “premeditated and absurd” attempts to shift responsibility for rising tensions onto the North.

북한 박정천, 남부국경 요새화 공사 현장 시찰 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 박정천 북한 국방성 고문이 지난 20일 남부국경 요새화 공사 현장의 주요 지점들을 리일환 노동당 비서와 김여정 당 부장, 인민군 총참모부 주요 지휘관들과 함께 시찰했다고 조선중앙통신이 21일 보도했다. 2026.10.21 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-21 15:34:43/
Kim Yo-jong, fourth from left, and other North Korean officials inspect North Korea's southern borders on Oct. 20 in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 21.

“Our army knows where our borderline is better than others do, and we are doing what we should in our territory,” he said.

Pak then called for the border to be turned into a strong fortress and warned that any move by South Korea — beyond warning broadcasts and warning shots — that directly threatened North Korean troops should be met with an immediate counterattack.

He also called for what he described as highly skilled, professional and overwhelming military action in response to such moves. Protecting North Korean troops should come first, he added, with firepower strong enough to deter the South.


BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

border korea kim yo-jong military north korea

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