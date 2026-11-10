Kim Yo-jong accuses UN chief Guterres of siding with Seoul over mine dispute

Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, appears in footage aired by Korean Central Television. SCREEN CAPTURE

Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, lashed out at UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, accusing him of speaking only for South Korea after he called for the two Koreas to resume dialogue.

"I express my regret over the fact that the top official of the UN, which regards impartiality and objectivity as its lifeline, took such prejudiced and irresponsible attitude as echoing the ROK's unilateral and provocative sophism, contrary to the principle of strictly maintaining neutrality stipulated in the UN Charter," she said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

She continued to dismiss Guterres’s call for renewed dialogue as speaking for South Korea’s “shameless” attempt to shift blame for the incident onto the North. “The UN secretary-general's behavior of echoing words of the provokers and patronizing them without having proper understanding of the fact is not helpful to the détente, Kim said.







Guterres last Thursday said that he was encouraging the parties concerned to restore channels of communication to prevent unintended accidents or miscalculations, referring to a land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The explosions on Sept. 21 seriously injured two South Korean soldiers and lightly injured a third while they were clearing a patrol route south of the military demarcation line in the western sector of the DMZ. A joint investigation by South Korea’s military and the United Nations Command later found a North Korean antipersonnel mine on the South Korean side of the line.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry then sent a letter to the president of the UN Security Council demanding that North Korea apologize for the mine incident and take responsible measures. In its own letter to the council, North Korea claimed the incident had been staged by South Korea.

Kim accused Guterres of staying silent on military actions by the United States and its allies while condemning North Korea’s exercise of its sovereign rights as “provocations” and “threats.”

"Such ignorant and irresolute attitude of the UN secretary general serves as a main factor of gradually pushing the UN into a state of its malfunction," she said.

Kim also defended North Korea’s fortification of its southern border, calling it an exercise of the right to self-defense to protect its territory from the threat of outside invasion.

Kim concluded, "We make it clear once again on this occasion that if the reckless military provocations of the ROK gangsters lead to an undesirable incident in the southern border area, UN Secretary-General Guterres will never be free from the blame for it.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



