Kim vows to elevate North Korea-China ties in letter to Xi

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit to Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang on Sept. 30, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

Kim Jong-un pledged to take ties with China to a new strategic level in a notably warmer National Day message to Xi Jinping.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to lifting bilateral relations with China to a "new strategic level" in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping marking China's National Day, Pyongyang's state media reported.

In the letter for the 77th anniversary of the country's founding, Kim extended "the warmest congratulations and best wishes" to Xi and the Chinese people, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim noted the two countries marked the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty this year and are promoting exchanges "in all fields."

"The history of the DPRK-China friendship, which was forged at the cost of blood and has been carried forward with genuine comradely friendship, can never be shaken no matter how the international situation may change," he wrote.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

It is his country's "steadfast will" to "steadily develop the traditional relations of unity and cooperation" with China, he added.

He also referred to his two recent summits with Xi.

"I had meaningful meetings with Comrade General Secretary last year and this year and confirmed stand and will to develop the solid and special relations of friendship between the DPRK and China ... into the most powerful and strategic relations between socialist states, aspiring after a beautiful common future," he said.

China's President Xi Jinping, right, waves next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a farewell ceremony in Pyongyang on June 9. AP/YONHAP

"I reaffirm my stand to lead the DPRK-China relations with deep and long historical roots to a new strategic level together with you," Kim wrote.

The North Korean leader sends Xi a congratulatory letter every year on China's National Day.

This year's message, however, has become longer and warmer over recent years, a possible sign of warming ties.

It is nearly twice as long as the 2024 one, and its language has shifted from an emphasis on traditional friendship to calls for "most powerful and strategic" relations.

North Korea hosted a reception in Pyongyang the previous day to mark the Chinese national day, with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun and embassy officials in attendance, according to the KCNA.





Yonhap