Kim vows to elevate North Korea-China ties in letter to Xi

Kim Jong-un pledged to take ties with China to a new strategic level in a notably warmer National Day message to Xi Jinping.

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김정은, 창립 80주년 김일성종합대학 축하방문 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 지난달 30일 창립 80주년을 맞은 김일성종합대학을 축하방문했다고 조선중앙통신이 1일 보도했다. 김 위원장이 연설하고 있다. 2026.10.1 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-01 06:50:23/
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit to Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang on Sept. 30, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to lifting bilateral relations with China to a "new strategic level" in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping marking China's National Day, Pyongyang's state media reported.

In the letter for the 77th anniversary of the country's founding, Kim extended "the warmest congratulations and best wishes" to Xi and the Chinese people, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim noted the two countries marked the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty this year and are promoting exchanges "in all fields."

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"The history of the DPRK-China friendship, which was forged at the cost of blood and has been carried forward with genuine comradely friendship, can never be shaken no matter how the international situation may change," he wrote.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

It is his country's "steadfast will" to "steadily develop the traditional relations of unity and cooperation" with China, he added.

He also referred to his two recent summits with Xi.

"I had meaningful meetings with Comrade General Secretary last year and this year and confirmed stand and will to develop the solid and special relations of friendship between the DPRK and China ... into the most powerful and strategic relations between socialist states, aspiring after a beautiful common future," he said.

China's President Xi Jinping, right, waves next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a farewell ceremony in Pyongyang on June 9.

"I reaffirm my stand to lead the DPRK-China relations with deep and long historical roots to a new strategic level together with you," Kim wrote.

The North Korean leader sends Xi a congratulatory letter every year on China's National Day.

This year's message, however, has become longer and warmer over recent years, a possible sign of warming ties.

It is nearly twice as long as the 2024 one, and its language has shifted from an emphasis on traditional friendship to calls for "most powerful and strategic" relations.

North Korea hosted a reception in Pyongyang the previous day to mark the Chinese national day, with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun and embassy officials in attendance, according to the KCNA.


Yonhap

korea kim jong-un xi jinping china north korea

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