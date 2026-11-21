Actor Kim Soo-hyun poses for photos ahead of the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 7, 2024. YONHAP

A court found that contracts with the home appliance maker was validly terminated over image concerns relating to allegations surrounding the actor’s private life.

A Seoul court has ordered Gold Medalist, the agency representing actor Kim Soo-hyun, to pay more than 870 million won ($650,000) to advertisers affiliated with Cuckoo in an advertising contract dispute stemming from allegations about the actor's private life. Kim had been an exclusive advertising model for Cuckoo Electronics for more than a decade.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled partially in favor of the plaintiffs in a damages lawsuit seeking more than 2 billion won, according to legal sources on Friday. The lawsuit was jointly filed by Cuckoo Electronics, rental services company Cuckoo Homesys and Cuckoo International Berhad, the Malaysian subsidiary of Cuckoo Homesys.

The court ordered Gold Medalist to pay approximately 260 million won to Cuckoo Electronics and 610 million won to Cuckoo Homesys — a total of more than 870 million won.

The court found that some advertising contracts with the home appliance maker had been validly terminated because of violations of clauses requiring the model to maintain a respectable public image, while others had been validly terminated because the relationship of trust had broken down.

It consequently ruled that the agency must return part of the modeling fees to the advertisers.

"The allegations in this case meant that the defendant could no longer maintain a positive and trustworthy image, making it impossible to carry out promotional activities for the products," the court said in its ruling partially in favor of the plaintiffs.

However, the court did not find Kim personally liable for damages.

Cuckoo Electronics pulled advertisements featuring Kim and filed a civil lawsuit after public sentiment turned against the actor early last year following allegations that he had dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor.

In July this year, police decided not to refer Kim Soo-hyun's case to prosecutors on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act and making false accusations in connection with the allegations. Police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate either charge.

The Suwon District Court also ruled on Nov. 13 in favor of health supplement company FromBio in a damages lawsuit against Kim's side and ordered the return of more than 1.15 billion won in modeling fees.

FromBio had hired Kim as an advertising model in October 2024 but stopped using advertisements featuring him the following year after allegations about his private life emerged.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]