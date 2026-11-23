Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, skis during a visit to the Samjiyon tourist development area in North Korea from Nov. 15 through 16, in this photo provided by the state-run Rodong Sinmun on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Images of Kim Jong-un’s daughter using apparent European-made ski equipment have prompted scrutiny over possible sanctions evasion, though no violation has been confirmed.

Questions have emerged over possible violations of international sanctions against North Korea after Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was spotted using what appeared to be European-made ski equipment banned from entering the country under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim Jong-un had inspected construction sites in the Samjiyon tourist district near Mount Paektu. In an unusual move, state media prominently featured footage of his daughter leisurely skiing down a slope in an all-white ski outfit.

Her striking ski attire drew considerable attention. Based on details visible in the released images, fashion industry observers suggested that she may have been wearing luxury foreign-brand clothing worth around 2 million won ($1,480).

Voice of America (VOA) reported Saturday that the logo of Swiss ski manufacturer Stöckli was visible on the skis and poles used by Kim Ju-ae.

The ski boots worn by Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party, who accompanied Kim Ju-ae to the ski resort, also appeared to be made by Austrian manufacturer Fischer.

The Stöckli skis apparently used by Kim Ju-ae are premium equipment reportedly selling for at least $1,100 per set. The Fischer boots believed to have been worn by Pak retail for approximately $600.

Both European manufacturers told VOA they had no business ties with North Korea and could not verify the equipment's authenticity or determine how it reached the country based solely on the published photographs.

"Stöckli does not export products to North Korea and has no business relationships with North Korea," the Swiss company's media relations team said in a written response to VOA on Friday. "It is not possible to determine whether the products shown are genuine Stöckli products based solely on the publicly available photographs and video footage.”

Kim Ju-ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, skis at a ski resort under construction in Samjiyon, near Mount Paektu, during a Nov. 15-16 visit with her father, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Tanja Winterhalder, senior public relations officer at Fischer Sports, also gave VOA a similar response.

"Fischer strictly complies with all applicable European Union [EU] sanctions and export control regulations," Winterhalder said. "We cannot determine the origin or distribution channels of individual products based solely on publicly available photographs, nor do we have any information suggesting violations of relevant laws or trade restrictions."

The UN Security Council prohibited the supply, sale or transfer of luxury goods to North Korea under Resolution 1718, adopted in 2006 following the country's first nuclear test.

In March 2016, the Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2270 in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test. It explicitly added recreational sports equipment to the list of luxury goods banned from entering the country. Ski equipment falls under that category.

The EU also prohibits exports of luxury sporting goods, including ski equipment, to North Korea under its own sanctions framework, Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1509. Switzerland likewise enforces sanctions in accordance with UN resolutions.

Even if the European manufacturers did not sell the equipment directly to North Korea, its transfer into the country through intermediaries in third countries, overseas diplomatic missions or smuggling networks could constitute sanctions evasion and violate UN member states' obligations to enforce the restrictions. However, the specific routes through which the equipment may have entered North Korea have not been established, and no sanctions violations have been confirmed.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]