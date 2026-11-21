Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, skis during a visit to the Samjiyon tourist development area in North Korea from Nov. 15 through 16, in this photo provided by the official newspaper of the party, the Rodong Sinmun, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Kim Ju-ae has featured prominently in recent months, with a particular emphasis on militaristic outings in what Seoul's intelligence agency said was an attempt to dispel doubts about a female successor.

North Korean state media have been changing how they present leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Ju-ae, to the public, increasingly showing her independently in a series of reports this year to cultivate her image as a potential successor.

Analysts say Pyongyang is using public interest in Ju-ae to promote her father's achievements while seeking to ease resistance to a fourth-generation hereditary succession through repeated exposure.

Ju-ae first appeared in state media coverage of the test launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2022. At the time, she was seen holding her father's hand at the launch site.

At a military parade marking the founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army in February the following year, a white horse favored by Kim Jong-un's daughter marched behind his own white horse. The scene embodied the symbolism of the Kim family, which North Korea promotes as the "Paektu bloodline," through Ju-ae.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central Television reported on March 12 that leader Kim Jong-un, left, visited a major munitions factory with his daughter, Ju-ae, the previous day, where they test-fired new handguns and conducted an on-site inspection. YONHAP

Since the beginning of this year, North Korean media have repeatedly shown Ju-ae handling weapons herself. In March, state media aired footage of her firing a handgun during a visit to a munitions factory with her father. That same month, she was also shown driving a new tank with the leader on board during a military tactical drill.

In an April briefing to the South Korean National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee, the National Intelligence Service, the nation’s top spy agency, said it believed the tank-driving scene was intended to highlight Ju-ae’s military prowess by recreating an image of the now-leader driving a tank when he was being groomed as a successor.

The agency assessed that presenting her as a “leader of the future” was intended to dispel doubts about a female successor and accelerate the construction of her succession narrative.

Footage released on Tuesday of Kim Jong-un's inspection of the Samjiyon tourist development area showed Ju-ae skiing on her own. Dressed in a white ski suit, she was seen coming down a slope as her father and mother, Ri Sol-ju, watched. Even skiing, an activity Ju-ae is reportedly fond of, appears to have been incorporated into efforts to build her public image.

Coverage of Ju-ae has also increased substantially. According to figures released by Japan’s Kyodo News on Thursday, she appeared in North Korean state media 35 times this year, more than twice the 16 appearances recorded last year. More than half of the reports on her activities involved military affairs, while about 20 percent concerned the economy and people's livelihoods.

North Korean state-run Korean Central Television aired footage on March 20 showing Ju-ae, daughter of leader Kim Jong-un, driving a new tank during an infantry-tank combined assault tactical drill held at the Pyongyang Training Base No. 60 the previous day. YONHAP

Some analysts expect North Korean media to continue giving prominence to her activities for the foreseeable future.

“North Korea is using the public attention focused on Ju-ae to highlight Kim Jong-un’s achievements, such as the development of the Samjiyon tourist development zone,” said Oh Kyung-seop, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “Repeatedly showing Ju-ae is also intended to reduce resistance to a fourth-generation hereditary succession, so this pattern of coverage is expected to continue for some time.”





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]