Kim Jong-un's close aide visits Russia

Jo Yong-won, the secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, walks along a red carpet at Pyongyang International Airport before departing for Russia on Nov. 14 in this photo distributed by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 15. YONHAP

Jo Yong-won, the secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, arrived in Moscow by private plane, leading a party and government delegation.

A North Korean official considered to be one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s closest aides has arrived in Russia, the North’s state media said on Sunday, following deepening relations between the two countries after the North deployed troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Jo Yong-won, the secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, arrived in Moscow by private plane on Saturday, leading a party and government delegation, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The visit comes at “a time when the militant friendship […] and relations of alliance between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation with independence and justice as their common ideal are being further cemented with each passing day,” the KCNA said in an English dispatch. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is the North’s official name.

Dmitry Medvedev, the chairman of Russia’s ruling United Russia party, invited the delegation. The group was greeted at the airport by Andrei Klimov, a member of the party’s Supreme Council and the first vice chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, and North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol.

Speculation that Kim himself could visit Moscow this year surfaced when North Korea’s foreign minister made a surprise visit to Russia in July.

Jo’s trip comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in Shenzhen, China, next week.





Yonhap