Kim Jong-un's China visit may have had hidden agenda involving U.S. talks, intelligence service says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, meets with Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, during his visit to Dandong, China, on Oct. 24 to commemorate China's role in the 1950-53 Korean War, in this photo provided by North Korea's state-run Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 25. NEWS1

The National Intelligence Service said the composition of the delegations from Pyongyang and Beijing appeared to focus on diplomacy.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent one-day visit to China on Saturday was not merely to commemorate China's role in the 1950-53 Korean War but to convey Kim’s views on dialogue with the United States and to seek a role for China.

"The composition of the accompanying delegation was at odds with the stated purpose of commemorating China's role in the Korean War," the NIS said during a parliamentary audit held at its headquarters in southern Seoul on Thursday.

The assessment was relayed to reporters by Reps. Youn Kun-young of the Democratic Party and Yoo Yeong-ha of the People Power Party, the respective ruling and opposition party vice chairs of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee.

"The assessment reflects that there was a high possibility the main purpose of Kim's visit may not have been the publicly stated commemoration of China's role in the Korean War, but rather to convey his views on U.S.-North Korea dialogue and seek a role for China,” Yoo said.

“However, the agency believes China's role is unlikely to be particularly significant."

"If the purpose had been to highlight China's wartime assistance, key military officials would have accompanied him,” NIS noted. “Instead, no senior military figures were included, and the delegation consisted primarily of diplomatic officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui."

The agency also noted that the Chinese official assigned to receive Kim was abruptly changed from Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Regarding Wang's role in welcoming Kim, the NIS said China had chosen an official well-positioned to maintain relations with Pyongyang.

"As one of President Xi Jinping's closest confidants, Wang has served as a bridge between Xi and Kim since Kim's first visit to China in 2018," the agency said. "He also visited North Korea in July and met with Kim, making him an appropriate figure for Pyongyang to accept and a sign of China's respect for the North Korean leader."

"Considering these circumstances, Kim's latest visit to China likely had another, undisclosed purpose beyond commemorating China's role in the Korean War," the NIS said.

The agency suggested that Kim may have conveyed North Korea's position on potential talks with the United States to China's leadership.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, poses for a photo with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, on the New Yalu River Bridge in Dandong, China, on Oct. 24, in this photo released by the North's state media, the Rodong Sinmun, on Oct. 25. NEWS1

The assessment was based on several observations, including the prominent presence of diplomatic officials from both countries.

"North Korea mobilized its entire diplomatic leadership, while China also sent senior diplomatic officials, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the agency said. "North’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui was repeatedly seen taking a leading role during events, even ahead of North Korean officials who outrank her, such as Jo Yong-won. Choe and Wang Yi were also observed speaking with each other on several occasions."

Jo is a senior North Korean party official who is known to be a close aide of Kim.

The NIS added that China might convey Kim's position to Washington but was unlikely to actively mediate.

Regarding the prospects for U.S.-North Korea dialogue, the NIS said the two sides remain at an impasse over the conditions for talks.

"North Korea and the United States have not yet made contact due to differences over the conditions for dialogue, but we understand that both sides are preparing for the possibility of a shift in the situation around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] summit," the agency said.

Yoo did caution that the NIS assessment was based on speculation rather than conclusive evidence.

The agency also assessed the succession prospects of Kim's daughter, Kim Ju-ae.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and his daughter Kim Ju-ae watch a performance by the National Acrobatic Troupe celebrating the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, in this photo provided by North Korea's state-run Rodong Sinmun on Aug. 17. NEWS1

"An analysis of Kim Ju-ae's public activities in chronological order since her first appearance in 2022 shows that her status as a successor is being gradually reinforced," the agency said. "We believe this is a strategy to gradually increase public acceptance of her."

The NIS also noted that military-related activities accounted for nearly 60 percent of her public appearances, which the agency suggested is an effort to build a narrative around her as a “military leader.”

"In the nuclear and missile sectors, she has also been portrayed as though she is involved in practical operations,” NIS said.

When asked whether Kim Ju-ae was her real name, the NIS confirmed that it was, Youn told reporters.

Separately, the intelligence agency reported that Kim Jong-un's basic health indicators were within the normal range, although he has hyperlipidemia, a condition characterized by elevated levels of fat in the blood.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]