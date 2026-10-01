Kim Jong-un urges North's top university to build 'powerful and prosperous' country

The North Korean leader urged Kim Il Sung University to drive educational, scientific and talent development in a visit marking the 80th anniversary of the school's founding.

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김일성대 창립 80주년 기념연설하는 김정은 (서울=연합뉴스) 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 지난달 30일 창립 80주년을 맞은 김일성종합대학을 축하방문해 연설하고 있다. [조선중앙TV 화면] 2026.10.1 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-01 13:40:58/
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of Kim Il Sung University on Sept. 30 in this photo released by Korean Central Television the next day.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Kim Il Sung University to mark its 80th founding anniversary, urging the school to help build “a powerful and prosperous” country, state media reported Thursday.

Calling the university the country's “highest dignified educational institution,” Kim told the faculty and students on Wednesday that the school “should stand in the vanguard of the honorable struggle” for that goal, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Founded on Oct. 1, 1946, and named after Kim's grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung, the university is the North's first institution of higher education.

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“The building of an educational power, a sci-tech power and a talent power are the three essential requirements and basic guarantee for the development of Korean-style socialism insisted by our Party at present,” he said.

He described “educational development and sci-tech sovereignty” as “the most important and decisive” factors for the country's present and future.

Kim also called for a “new phase of socialist education in the new era with high and qualitative development of the university.”

In addition, he urged the school to expand exchanges with “elite universities and science research institutes in other countries” as the country's “finest” educational institution.


Yonhap

kim jong-un korea north korea pyongyang

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