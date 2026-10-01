Kim Jong-un urges North's top university to build 'powerful and prosperous' country

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Lee urges renewed inter-Korean trust after DMZ blast, pledges stronger self-reliant defense
President Lee Jae Myung expressed sympathy for injured soldiers, called for gradual dialogue with North Korea and outlined military modernization plans.
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Kim vows to elevate North Korea-China ties in letter to Xi
Kim Jong-un pledged to take ties with China to a new strategic level in a notably warmer National Day message to Xi Jinping.
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Unification minister urges peace focus after North Korea mine blast
Chung Dong-young called for a thorough investigation into the DMZ explosion while warning against allowing it to derail efforts for lasting peace.
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North Korea must be held accountable for DMZ mine provocation (KOR)
Pyongyang’s denial of responsibility for a DMZ mine blast demands a firm response, clear accountability and stronger border enforcement.